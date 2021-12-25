Baba Vanga 2022 predictions: Check out THIS blind mystic's prophecies for New Year

New Delhi: With Christmas here and New Year 2022 knocking at the door, people all around the world are hoping with bated breath for a better future. With new variants of the deadly coronavirus COVID-19 emerging every year, focusing on maintaining good health is more important than ever.

Amid all of this, several horoscopes and predictions are floating around. A famous blind mystic Vangeliya Pandeva Gushterova aka Baba Vanga is back in the news as 2022 is approaching. It is said that this Bulgarian mystic happens to be blind from her childhood but has made the predictions out of which many have come true reportedly.

According to Astrofame.com, check out some major predictions of 2022 by Baba Vanga:

LACK OF WATER IN 2022

As per blind mystic's prediction, there is will be a scarcity of drinking water in the coming year. Due to rising pollution in rivers, there will be a struggle to stay hydrated. Many will look to find other solutions to get hold of new sources.

LOCUST ATTACK IN INDIA IN 2022

Baba Vanga predicted that temperatures will be as high as 50° Celsius and locusts will then attack crops and agricultural plots, causing famine.

ALIENS WILL ATTACK EARTH

Well, yes that's what you read. An asteroid named Oumuamua will be sent by aliens to Earth.

A VIRUS IN SIBERIA IN 2022

After COVID-19, the world doesn't need it at all! According to Baba Vanga, a new lethal virus in Siberia will be discovered which is frozen as of now.

EARTHQUAKES AND TSUNAMIS IN 2022

This blind mystic had previously predicted the 2004 tsunami. She has now predicted that in 2022, several Asian countries, along with Australia, will be hit by floods.

TECHNOLOGY TAKEOVER

Baba Vanga predicts that in 2022, people will spend more time online - with their phones, gadgets etc. The screen time will increase and it will be dangerous as they confuse fantasy with reality.

Hmmm...well, the mystic Baba Vanga died in 1996. She is also popularly known as the Nostradamus of the Balkans.

Have a safe and Happy New Year guys!

(NOTE: Zee News Digital doesn't vouch for the authenticity of the claims made by the mystic and is not in favour of promoting any superstition.)