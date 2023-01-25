Baba Vanga Like Mystic 'Time Traveller' Claims There's No Existence of Human Life in 2027

Many people all around the world are interested to know about thier future. Specially when it comes to predictions made by famous astrologers. Baba Vanga and Nostradamus are two such famous predictors who are known for thier prophecies. Most of thier predictions have been accurate. Baba Vanga, known as the "Nostradamus of the Balkans," is well known for her accurate prophecies, including those regarding the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, Princess Diana's passing, and the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Now, 2-time travelers are claiming to come from 2027 and have been sharing videos to prove they are alone in the future. They talk about a world where all humans are destroyed. They say that they are a couple from 2027 who are time travelers. They have also shared videos showing that they are alone on social media. The couple has shocked the internet by claiming that they're living in the future and they have the footage to 'prove' it.

TikTokers Javier and Maria claim to be stuck alone in the future but, thankfully, they have each other for company. Maria, who claims to be a scientist, posts videos from the 'future' on TikTok using the handle @socmia. "Time is an illusion," her bio states. "Alone in the world with unicosobreviviente." The mysterious duo - who never share face pictures - are in 2027 and judging by their accounts, things aren't looking too good.

Javier and Maria are alone and their bizarre videos are 'evidence' that there are no humans left on Earth, at least according to them. They appear to be in deserted areas with no signs of other people or life. Viewers have identified the city there as Valencia in Spain.

In one clip, Maria introduces herself and explains how she knows Javier. “Hello, I am Maria. I am part of the same project as Javier (who you know as unicosobreviviente). “I appear here because I am still processing everything I have lived and I am trying to find a solution. “I still have a lot to understand but I have decided to change the current situation.”

In the past, Javier has shared footage of a secret passageway in the abandoned city, and clips from a shopping area that's become a ghost town - but was recently challenged by a follower on social media.

The couple says they have been traveling to all the major cities of Spain like Barcelona, ​​Madrid and Seville, but there is not even an iota of life. That means end of human life, says the couple. But User has proposed to reveal how humans became extinct and how they survived.

(NOTE: Zee News Digital doesn't vouch for the authenticity of the claims made by the mystic and is not in favour of promoting any superstition.)