Baba Vanga Predictions 2023: Mystic lady prophecies include aliens, nuclear explosions, and more- Check here

New Delhi: Baba Vanga, known as the "Nostradamus of the Balkans," is well known for her accurate prophecies, including those regarding the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, Princess Diana's passing, and the collapse of the Soviet Union. As 2023 has just begun Baba Vanga's predictions are making headlines once again. She has predicted a dark and destroyed future for the next 12 months which includes extraterrestrial activities, Bioweapon testing, and more.

Who is Baba Vanga?

Baba Vanga's full name is Vangeliya Pandeva Gushterova. She was born in Bulgaria in the year 1911 and is famous for her predictions. Baba Vanga lost both her eyes in an accident at the age of just 12 and could not see. Even though Baba Vanga could not see with her own eyes, she had a special power by which she could see the future. It is claimed that God had given her divine vision and because of this, she lost her eyesight.

Baba Vanga 2023: Here's the list of predictions

Bioweapon Testing

As per Baba Vanga's predictions for next year, it is being said that the blind mystic had a vision of bioweapons tests being carried out by a big country in 2023. The result of such research will cause the death of thousands of people.

Aliens on the planet

Vanga's prophecy regarding alien visitors to Earth is one of the scariest predictions. She predicted that the arrival of extraterrestrials on the planet will take place in 2023, where they will be hostile leading to the death of millions.

Lab Babies

Vanga predicted that in 2023, humans would be able to grow in laboratories. Vanga thinks that as science progresses, parents will be able to choose the traits and skin color of their children, making the concept of lab babies a reality.

Change in earth's orbit

Baba Vanga's other horrifying prediction includes a shift in the Earth's orbit, which may be brought on by a global nuclear meltdown.