Baba Vanga's 2023 Predictions: SHOCKING prophecies of Balcan blind mystic - From Solar storm to Lab babies!

New Delhi: As the New Year 2023 is knocking at the door, many want to know more about what the future has in store for all. Amid all of this, several horoscopes and predictions doing the rounds, famous blind mystic Vangeliya Pandeva Gushterova aka Baba Vanga's 2023 prophecies are making headlines once again. Many believe that this Bulgarian mystic was blind from her childhood but has made the predictions out of which many have come true reportedly so far:

Check out Baba Vanga's 2023 predictions as per various available reports compiled below:

Bioweapon Tests

As per Baba Vanga's predictions for next year, it is being said that the blind mystic had a vision of bioweapons tests being carried out by a big country in 2023. However, all of these are cryptic prophecies and not confirmed.

Change in Earth's Orbit

Another prophecy doing the rounds is that Earth's orbit will 'change' in the year 2023. And this massive change which may be caused by a nuclear meltdown in the world.

Solar Storm in 2023

Baba Vanga predicted that a solar storm can be witnessed in 2023, having devastating effects as powerful as that of billions of nuclear bombs. It could lead to blackouts and communication failures.

Creation of Lab babies in 2023

Baba Vanga predicted the emergence of lab children. This hints at parents deciding the chance to customise the children's traits and appearances - like hair colour and eye colour.

(NOTE: Zee News Digital doesn't vouch for the authenticity of the claims made by the mystic and is not in favour of promoting any superstition.)