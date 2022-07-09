New Delhi: The auspicious festival of Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra began this year on July 1. The famous chariot festival is dedicated to Lord Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra and his sister Subhadra. The major festival celebrated in the temple town of Puri in Bhubaneswar, Odisha attracts thousands of devotees across the globe, seeking the Lord's blessings.

BAHUDA YATRA 2022

After a stay of eight days in the Gundicha temple of Puri, the three holy chariots of Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra and Balabhadra return to their abode in Puri temple. The return journey of the chariots is also known as Ulta Rath Yatra or Ulto Rath Yatra – and is ritually known as Bahuda.

This is the day when the chariots make their way out of the Garden House or 'Adapa Mandapa' in Gundicha temple. Whilst their way back home, the chariots stop for a while at the Mausima Temple where they are offered Odisha's popular dish 'poda pitha'- made of rice, jaggery, coconuts, lentils.

The next day the Lord is ready for darshan to people in the temple – and it is known as 'Suna Besha'.

SAND ART TRIBUTE TO LORD JAGANNATH PURI

Famous Indian sand artiste Sudarsan Pattnaik took to social media and paid a divine tribute to the Lord by sharing photos of his creation. He tweeted: Jai Jagannath....

Happy #BahudaYatra May Lords bless all.

COVID PROTOCOL AT PURI JAGANNATH TEMPLE RATH YATRA 2022

This year, keeping the large gathering in view, wearing masks has been made mandatory by the administration. "We are expecting a large congregation during the festival this year. Mask is mandatory in Puri during the festival. Health camps will be set up at the railway station, bus stand and Grand Road (Bada Danda)," Director of Health Service Bijay Mohapatra told PTI.

Covid Care Centres with oxygen and ICU beds are in place, the official told. He also added that people with symptoms should avoid visiting the town, as caution should be maintained to check the spread of the virus.

Ratha Yatra commemorates Lord Jagannatha's annual visit to Gundicha Mata temple. It is believed that in order to pay their respects to Queen Gundicha, wife of the legendary King Indradyumna, who built the Puri Jagannatha temple, Lord Jagannatha along with brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra leave their regular abode from the main temple and spend some time in this temple built by Gundicha in their honour.

As per drikpanchang.com, it is said that after the Lord Jagannath along with his brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra take a rest for 8 days at Gundicha Mata Temple, they set out on their return Jatra to the main abode. This day is known as Bahuda Yatra or Return Yatra, observed on the eighth day after Ratha Yatra on Dashami Tithi. On his return, the Lord also stops at Mausi Maa Temple which is dedicated to Goddess Ardhashini.

Jai Jagannatha!