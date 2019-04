Baisakhi 2019: Best SMS, Whatsapp & Facebook messages for your loved ones

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Baisakhi or Vaisakhi is being celebrated on April 14 this year. It either falls on 13 or 14 of the month of April as per the Nanakshahi calendar and the Mool Nanakshahi Calendar. One of the major festivals in North India, Baisakhi holds greater significance for the Sikhs.

It marks the birth of the Khalsa way of living in the Sikh religion and commemorates the formation of Khalsa Panth of warriors under Guru Gobind Singh Ji in 1699. On this day, temples, Gurudwaras are decorated beautifully with garlands and other items. Bhajans, devotional satsangs are organised to spread the message of God.

Here's a compilation of top WhatsApp, Facebook, SMS which you can send to your loved ones on Baisakhi and celebrate the festival with much gusto:

Also, Sikhs take a holy bath before visiting the Gurudwara in the morning on this day. Devotees exchange food and offer prasad to the Lord. Here's wishing all our readers a Happy Baisakhi!