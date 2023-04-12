Baisakhi 2023: Date, Significance, Celebrations And All About The Harvest Festival Of Punjab

Baisakhi 2023: Baisakhi, one of the biggest festivals in the Sikh community, marks the beginning of the harvest season. The festival of Baisakhi is annually celebrated across the nation with much fanfare and glory. Baisakhi, which is celebrated primarily in Punjab, provides the promise of a better tomorrow as well as the hope for success, joy, and fortune.

During this time, people gather to spend time with their families, friends, and other loved ones. Together, they celebrate the day, enjoy dishes made especially for Baisakhi, and commemorate the start of the harvest season. In the Indian state of Haryana, Baisakhi, also known as Vaisakhi, is celebrated.

Baisakhi 2023: Date

This year, Baisakhi falls on April 14 which is a Friday. Celebrated as the Sikh New Year according to the solar calendar, the day is of great significance.

Baisakhi 2023: History

Baisakhi is a religious festival as well as a harvest celebration for the Sikh community. Guru Gobind Singh founded the Khalsa, or "pure" Sikh community, on March 30, 1699. He reportedly abolished the distinction between groups belonging to upper and lower castes and proclaimed that all people are created equal. According to drikpanchang.com, Sikhism's Guru tradition was later abolished, and the Guru Granth Sahib was designated the religion's holy book of eternal guidance.

Vaisakhi, which fell on this day in 1699, was when Guru Gobind encouraged followers to give their lives in service to the Lord. Five individuals are claimed to have offered their abilities, and they later earned the nickname "panj piaras."

Baisakhi 2023: Significance

The Sikh community enjoys a festive celebration on this day. People engage in nagar kirtan, the processions held in the streets while visiting their places of worship, or Gurudwaras. In addition, they beautify the Gurudwaras by decorating them. The devotees get 'kada' prasad, and people enjoy the day with their loved ones.

Baisakhi Celebrations

On this occasion, people dress in brand-new, vibrant attire, and on the nights, they perform bhangra (Punjabi folk dance). Friends and families get together for the event. Several regions of the states also host Baisakhi fairs or melas. The day is also marked by nagar kirtan processions, which feature singing and chanting from the Shri Guru Granth Sahib.

