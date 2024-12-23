Balaji Jayanti 2024: When To Observe Tirupati Balaji Jayanti? Know Date, Significance, Rituals, And More

Balaji Jayanti, also known as Tirupati Balaji Jayanti, is a significant Hindu festival celebrating the birth anniversary of Lord Balaji, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Marked by special prayers and rituals, devotees gather to seek Lord Balaji's divine blessings for happiness, prosperity, and salvation.

Let’s delve into this revered festival's date, significance, and rituals.

When Is Tirupati Balaji Jayanti in 2024?

In 2024, Tirupati Balaji Jayanti will be celebrated on Monday, 23rd December. According to reports, Ashtami Tithi begins at 2:32 PM on 22nd December and ends at 5:08 PM on 23rd December. Devotees across India, particularly in Southern states, observe this sacred day with great devotion.

Significance of Tirupati Balaji Jayanti

Balaji Jayanti holds immense spiritual importance as it commemorates the day Lord Balaji descended to Earth to uplift humanity and rid the world of evil. Known as an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, Lord Balaji is revered for his grace and blessings. The celebrations are most prominent at the Tirupati Balaji Temple, a spiritual hub believed to be the celestial abode of Lord Vishnu.

Devotees worship Lord Balaji, also called Lord Venkatesh, with rituals and prayers, expressing their faith and devotion. It is believed that observing Balaji Jayanti brings peace, prosperity, and divine grace into one’s life.

Rituals and Celebrations of Balaji Jayanti

Balaji Jayanti is marked by grand festivities, including:

► Temple Rituals: Devotees rise early, bathe, and visit temples to perform rituals like Angapradakshina (circumambulating the temple by rolling on the ground) as an act of surrender and devotion.

► Maha Aarti: The Tirupati Balaji Temple conducts a grand evening aarti, attended by thousands of devotees. The temple is adorned with flowers, and Lord Balaji is dressed in new clothes and jewellery.

► Offerings and Prasad: Sacred offerings such as kumkum, garlands, and sweets are made to Lord Balaji. Prasad is distributed to devotees after the ceremonies.

► Chanting of Vedic Mantras: Reciting mantras like Om Namo Narayana is considered highly auspicious and purifying on this day.

► Devotional Acts: Many devotees offer their hair to Lord Balaji as a symbol of humility and surrender, ridding themselves of ego and negative emotions.

Spiritual Essence of Balaji Jayanti

The rituals and devotion associated with Balaji Jayanti are believed to bring the soul closer to the divine. By worshipping Lord Balaji, devotees seek his blessings for a fulfilling and prosperous life. Preparations for the festival begin days in advance, with temples being thoroughly cleaned and beautifully decorated.

Balaji Jayanti exemplifies the enduring faith in Lord Balaji’s blessings, inspiring millions to partake in this sacred celebration with devotion and love.