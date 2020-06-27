हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bankim Chandra Chatterjee

Bankim Chandra Chatterjee birth anniversary: All you need to know about 'Vande Mataram' composer

On his birth anniversary, let's take a look at some of the facts about the revered write, poet and novelist:

Bankim Chandra Chatterjee birth anniversary: All you need to know about 'Vande Mataram' composer
Pic Courtesy: Twitter/@VPSecretariat

New Delhi: One of the most and celebrated writers the country has ever seen, Bankim Chandra Chatterjee or Chattopadhyay was born on June 7, 1838, in Naihati, Bengal Presidency, British India to Yadav Chandra Chattopadhyaya and Durgadebi. He is the man behind our National Song - Vande Mataram, which originally was a Sanskrit stotra glorifying India as a mother goddess. The song was written to encourage and inspire the freedom fighters during the Independence Movement. 

Several people took to Twitter and remembered the great writer. Vice President, M Venkaiah Naidu too tweeted. He wrote: Remembering the great nationalist and illustrious author Bankim Chandra Chatterjee on his birth anniversary today.

On his birth anniversary, let's take a look at some of the facts about the revered write, poet and novelist:

Bankim Chandra Chatterjee wrote 13 novels in Bengali, ranging from serious, satirical to critical and socio-political.

He played a key role in the literary Renaissance movement with his impactful writings.

He also had a Law degree and in 1858, was appointed a Deputy Collector of Jessore. 

His earliest writings came in  Ishwar Chandra Gupta's weekly newspaper Sangbad Prabhakar. Then in 1865, came his first Bengali novel titled Durgeshnondini.

His notable works include Durgeshnandini, Radharani, Krishnakanter Uil, Kapalkundala, Devi Chaudhurani, Rajsimha, Ananda Math, Vande Mataram amongst many others.

 

 

Bankim Chandra ChatterjeeBankimchandra ChattopadhyayBankimchandra ChatterjeeBankim Chandra Chatterjee birth anniversaryVande Mataram
