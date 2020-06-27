Bankim Chandra Chatterjee birth anniversary: All you need to know about 'Vande Mataram' composer

New Delhi: One of the most and celebrated writers the country has ever seen, Bankim Chandra Chatterjee or Chattopadhyay was born on June 7, 1838, in Naihati, Bengal Presidency, British India to Yadav Chandra Chattopadhyaya and Durgadebi. He is the man behind our National Song - Vande Mataram, which originally was a Sanskrit stotra glorifying India as a mother goddess. The song was written to encourage and inspire the freedom fighters during the Independence Movement.

On his birth anniversary, let's take a look at some of the facts about the revered write, poet and novelist:

Bankim Chandra Chatterjee wrote 13 novels in Bengali, ranging from serious, satirical to critical and socio-political.

He played a key role in the literary Renaissance movement with his impactful writings.

He also had a Law degree and in 1858, was appointed a Deputy Collector of Jessore.

His earliest writings came in Ishwar Chandra Gupta's weekly newspaper Sangbad Prabhakar. Then in 1865, came his first Bengali novel titled Durgeshnondini.

His notable works include Durgeshnandini, Radharani, Krishnakanter Uil, Kapalkundala, Devi Chaudhurani, Rajsimha, Ananda Math, Vande Mataram amongst many others.