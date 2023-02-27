Barsana Holi: What Is Lathmar Holi? Historical Significance Of This Festival In Mathura

Holi is one of the biggest Hindu festivals celebrated in India. It is the festival of colours that brings happiness and joy to the lives of people. Though it is widely celebrated in North India, there are some states which celebrate Holi with great pomp and show, and this makes it unique. Barsana in Mathura is famous for its ‘Lathmar Holi’ celebration. Every year, thousands of devotees and tourists are attracted to the town here to witness ‘Lathmar Holi', the festival that honors the couple, Radha and Krishna. This year the Barsana Holi would be on February 28, but what makes it stand out? Let’s check it here.

Why Is Barsana Holi Famous?

Historical town Barsana -- the land of Radha Rani -- will witness a spectacle on February 28, when menfolk will drench womenfolk with colours and the women wielding batons ‘playfully' hitting the men to drive them away.

“Holi in Barsana virtually is a repeat of Holi representing the 'Dwaapar' age with menfolk trying to drench womenfolk with colours and women preventing them through baton attacks. The men protect themselves by carrying leather shields," Raas Bihari, a priest of Ladli temple in Barsana, said.

Legend has it that when Krishna visited Barsana to spray colours on his beloved, Radha and her friends playfully hit him with sticks and drove him out of the town. Lathmar Holi seeks to recreate that.

How Is Mathura Holi Different From Other Cities?

“Holi in Mathura is celebrated for around 25 days. It is celebrated at different locations in different ways. On Friday, we organised 'Phoolo kee Holi' (Holi of flowers) at Ramanreti in Gokul. On February 28, we are having 'Lathmar Holi' in Barsana, and the next day we have Lathmar Holi in Nandgaon. After that, we have Rangbharni in Vrindavan. So, there are different ways of celebrating Holi in different parts of the district. Together it is called Rangotsav," District Magistrate Pulkit Khare said.

Arrangements Made For Safe Holi Celebration

Officials said heavy security arrangements have been made for the festival in Barsana on Tuesday (February 28). Six additional SPs, 14 police circle officers, 60 inspectors/ SHOs, 300 sub-inspectors, 1,200 constables, 40 women sub-inspectors, 130 women constables, four traffic inspectors, 50 traffic sub-inspectors and five companies of the PAC would be deployed for Lathmar Holi, they said.

To prevent unlawful activities and misbehaviour with women, police in plain clothes will also be deployed at strategic points, they added. The entire festival area has been divided into six zones and 14 sectors with ADM level officers/additional SPs in-charge of each zone and deputy collector level officers as the in-charge of each sector, the officials said.

Around 40 parking points have been set up for parking vehicles, Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey said. He said the entry of heavy vehicles to the town has been banned till Tuesday. According to officials, 300 sanitation workers will also be deployed to ensure cleanliness during the festival.