Basava Jayanti 2024: Why Is It Celebrated? Wishes, And Quotes To Share

Basava Jayanti 2024 is observed on Friday, May 10. The day honors the birth of Basavanna, a 12th-century philosopher, statesman, and social reformer from Karnataka, India.

He was also known as Basaveshwara, the Lingayat sect's founder saint, who pushed for social equality, harmony, and the abolition of caste prejudice. His teachings stressed devotion, selflessness, and ethical behavior, and his legacy continues to inspire millions, especially in Karnataka.

Basava Jayanti is observed with devotion through a variety of cultural and religious activities, processions, and spiritual discussions.

Quotes To Share On Basava Jayanti 2024

1. "Never Lose Heart While Pursuing the Path of Trust. Live a Principled Life."- Lord Basavanna

2. "Don’t Treat Me Like a Stranger. Regard Me As Thy Man Alone. Consider Me As None but Thy Son. O Lord, Kudala Sangama." Lord Basavanna

3. "Live Morally. Do Not Aspire for Other’s Wealth, Women and God."- Lord Basavanna

4. "My Actions Go One Way, Another Way My Speech! Look, Lord, There Is No Trace of Purity in Me! Where Action Fitting to the Word Is Found, There, Truly, Lord Kudala Sangama Dwells."- Lord Basavanna

WhatsApp Images, Messages, And Wishes To Share

1. Happy Basava Jayanti! Let’s remember the visionary thoughts of Basavanna and endeavour to build a society based on love, harmony, and inclusivity.

2. Wishing you a blessed Basava Jayanti! May the teachings of Basavanna inspire us to fight against discrimination and injustice in all forms.

3. Happy Basava Jayanti! Let’s celebrate the wisdom and teachings of Basavanna, which continue to inspire generations.