Beat The Heat: Try These Easy-To-Make Summer Recipes By Celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar

Summer recipes: Ice cream, smoothies, juices, and other cooling drinks are ideal during the summer. Some wonderful treats selections give us relief from the scorching heat as the temperatures are going to shoot up. So if you're searching for some mouthwatering snacks or drinks you can make at home, we have something special in store for you.

The best way to beat the heat this summer is to optimize one's nutritional levels. It is time to stop eating fatty foods and gravies and start eating lighter meals and fresh vegetables in the upcoming season. You'll be surprised at how simply changing your diet can keep you feeling energised all season.

Remember staying hydrated is essential during the summer. Include plenty of hydrating soups and drinks for the body to help cool it down, as well as plenty of vitamins and minerals to assist your body replenish itself.

The range of summer recipes, include refreshing salads, and summer drinks. The recipes are easy to follow and use simple ingredients that are readily available in most households.

ALMOND MILKSHAKE

Ingredients:

- 12-15 Almonds, soaked overnight and skin removed

- 2 cups Soy milk/ Cow`s milk, Chilled

- 2 tbsps Sugar/ Honey

- 1/2 tsp Cardamom powder

Method:

- Add all the ingredients to a mixer jar and blend well.

- Remove in a serving glass and serve.

Also Read: Chaitra Navratri 2023: From Kuttu Paratha To Samak Rice- Fasting Delicacies You Can Make During Vrat, Check Recipes

APPLE WALNUT ORANGE SALAD

Ingredients:

For Salad

- 1 Apple, cored & cubed

- 1/2 Cup Orange Segments

- 1/4 Cup Walnuts

- Few Mints Leaves

For Dressing

- 1/4 Cup Orange Juice

- 1 tsp Vinegar

- 2 tsp Olive Oil

- Salt, to taste

- 1 tsp Honey

Method:

- In a bowl take orange juice and vinegar. Add olive oil while whisking simultaneously.

- Now add salt, honey and mix well.

- Add apple, orange and walnuts and give it a gentle toss. Arrange on a serving plate.

- Garnish with mint leaves and drizzle the dressing over it. Serve immediately.