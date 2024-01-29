Best Baby Names: How To Choose The Perfect Name For Your Child Based On Astrology, Check Astro Tips

In the rich tapestry of Indian culture, every aspect of life is intricately connected to the cosmos. One such celestial connection is the practice of naming a child based on their Nakshatra, a tradition deeply rooted in Hindu astrology. This ancient belief holds that the Nakshatra under which a child is born can have a profound influence on their life, making it a crucial element in ensuring the child's fortune and well-being.

Anirrud Goswami, Co-Founder & Chief Astrologer AstroJudge shares how understanding Nakshatras at the time of a child's birth reflects their destiny and personality trait.

Atrologer Anirrud Goswami says, "Nakshatras, often referred to as lunar mansions, are 27 distinct constellations through which the Moon passes in its orbit around the Earth. Each Nakshatra is associated with specific qualities, deities, and planetary influences. The belief is that the Nakshatra at the time of a child's birth reflects their destiny and personality traits. It is for this reason that choosing a name that aligns with the child's Nakshatra is considered highly auspicious."

Finding the Right Nakshatra-Based Name

"The process of naming a child based on their Nakshatra begins with identifying the Nakshatra at the time of birth. Once the correct birth star or Janma Nakshatra is determined, parents can consult astrologers for getting the birthchart report (Janma Kundli) to find syllables or sacred sounds that will resonate the best with the qualities and attributes associated with that particular Nakshatra," explains astrologer Anirrud Goswami.

Blessings and Good Fortune of a Nakshatra-Based Name

"The choice of a Nakshatra-based name is believed to bestow blessings and good fortune upon the child. It is believed that such a name harmonizes the child's life with the cosmic energies associated with their Nakshatra, offering them protection and guidance throughout their journey in this world. It is also believed to enhance their personal strengths and help them overcome challenges," highlights Astrologer Anirrud Goswami.

Astrologer Anirrud Goswami concludes, "For example, if a child is born under the Nakshatra "Ashwini," which is associated with speed, innovation, and leadership, parents might choose a name that embodies these qualities. Such a name could inspire the child to excel in their chosen field and lead a life marked by vitality and enthusiasm. For “Ashwini” nakshatra, the pada or sub-part is analyzed by the experienced astrologer to arrive at the exact alphabet or phonetic sound with which the child’s name should begin."