Beware: Wearing Ruby Without Planetary Knowledge Can Lead To Disaster!

For individuals whose personalities lack significant self-confidence, who, despite having knowledge on a subject, remain silent and stand at the back of a group or crowd due to shyness, are advised to wear a ruby on the ring finger. It is generally believed that wearing a ruby enhances energy and self-esteem, leading to increased respect, fame, and an expanded social circle.

According to Astrologer Parduman Suri, simply purchasing a ruby from a jewelry store and wearing it is not sufficient. There are specific rules for wearing a ruby, and ignoring them can lead to negative outcomes.

Before wearing a ruby, it is crucial to understand that the ruby is associated with the Sun. Therefore, one should avoid wearing any gemstones related to Saturn, the enemy of the Sun, on the same hand. It is considered auspicious to wear the ruby in a copper ring before sunrise on a Sunday. Avoid wearing a ruby in silver or any other metal.

If the astrological chart and other conditions are favorable for wearing a ruby, it offers numerous benefits. People involved in politics, brokerage, or insurance companies, where public interaction is frequent, should consider wearing a ruby to enhance their personal magnetism. Regardless of whether you have a job or run your own business, having a high level of confidence along with hard work is often seen as a guarantee of success. Rubies are believed to boost self-confidence. For those affected by Sun-related ailments such as heart disease, eye problems, and bile disorders, wearing a ruby can provide relief from these conditions.

Rules to Follow Before Wearing a Ruby

- If the Sun in your horoscope is in conjunction with malefic planets, you should avoid wearing a ruby. Otherwise, it could lead to negative consequences.

- A ruby should only be worn if the placement of the Sun in your zodiac sign is favorable. Especially if the Sun is in the 6th, 8th, or 12th house in the Leo sign, you should avoid wearing a ruby, as it may cause harm instead of benefit.

- Individuals with Aries, Leo, Sagittarius, Scorpio, or Pisces ascendants may consider wearing a ruby, provided their birth chart indicates a favorable position.

- Avoid wearing a ruby during an eclipse. Also, check the Rahu Kaal (a period of inauspicious time) on the day you plan to wear the ring. Do not wear the ring during Rahu Kaal.

- Before wearing a ruby, bathe and offer oblation to the Sun. Then, wear the ring after keeping it in Ganga Jal and cow's milk.