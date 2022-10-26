Bhai Dooj 2022 on two days: Know shubh muhurat for October 26 and October 27, significance and rituals

Bhai Dooj 2022: Festivities are still very much on in India. Govardhan Puja will be celebrated today (October 26) and Chhath Puja is just days away. The festival of Bhai Dooj - which marks the bond between a brother and a sister - will be celebrated today as well as tomorrow (October 27). Like Rakhi, Bhai Dooj is a festival symbolising the love of brother-sister, which traditionally marks the bond between the siblings. On this day, sisters pray for their brothers to have long and happy lives by applying 'Tika' on the latter's forehead. Both brothers and sisters exchange gifts and sweets on occasion.

Bhai Dooj 2022: History, Significance

Numerous ancient Hindu scriptures have mentioned Bhai Dooj as a celebration of bond and eternal love between brothers and sisters. There are several tales associated with the origin of the occasion and the most well-known are those of Lord Krishna and Yamraj.

As per Hindu mythology, it is believed that Goddess Yamuna fed her brother Yamraj on Kartik Dwitiya at her own home. Yama gave her a boon and his sister Yami sought a promise that he will visit her once every year where she would follow the same rituals. Yama agreed and also said all brothers who receive tilak from their sisters on this day will get a long, prosperous life. Since then this day is also known as Yama Dwitiya, especially in the southern part of the country.

In another story, it is believed that Lord Krishna visited his sister, Subhadra, on this day after slaying Narakasura. Subhadra welcomed her brother and put a tika on his forehead. That is why this day is celebrated as Bhai Dooj.

Bhai Dooj 2022: Date, Shubh Muhurat

There has been confusion about the date of the festival. Here's how it stands: The second day of Kartik Shukla Paksha falls on two dates this year - October 26 and 27. The Festival this year will begin at 02:42 pm on October 26 (Wednesday) and will continue till 12:45 pm on Thursday.

Bhai Dooj 2022: Puja Vidhi

On the second lunar day of Shukla Paksha in the Vikram Samvat Hindu calendar or of Shalivahan Shaka calendar month of Kartika, people celebrate Bhai Dooj, Bhaubeej, Bhai Tika, or Bhai Phonta in different parts of the county. Sisters apply tilak to their brother's foreheads and follow other rituals such as fasting and puja on this day to wish them a long and prosperous life. In return, brothers give their sisters a gift and promise to protect them always.

(With ANI inputs)