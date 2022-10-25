Bhai Dooj 2022 wishes: Send THESE Happy Bhaiya Dooj, Bhai Phota WhatsApp, Facebook messages, quotes, greetings

New Delhi: A day or two after Diwali, another auspicious festival of Bhai Dooj is celebrated in India. It is also known as Bhaubeej, Bhai Tika, Bhai Phota or Bhratri Dwitiya - a festival which is celebrated on the second lunar day of Shukla Paksha in the Vikram Samvat Hindu calendar or of Shalivahan Shaka calendar month of Kartik. The day's celebrations is very similar to Raksha Bandhan - where brothers give gifts to their sisters as they put a tika on their forehead.

BHAI DOOJ TIKA:

There is a traditional 'tika' ceremony which is customary on this day. In the southern part of the country, the day is celebrated as Yama Dwitiya. This year Bhai Dooj is being celebrated on October 26-27, depending upon shubh puja muhurat.

Check out some adorable BHAI DOOJ messages for your loved ones:

“On this day I would like to tell you brother, hold my hand and always guard me like a shield. You have always been and I hope you shall always be. Happy Bhai Dooj”

“There is none who can teach me like you do. I love you for staying up with me and protecting me whenever I need you. Thanks bhai”

“Bhai Dooj is a festival where I can proudly say I am blessed to have a brother like you. Let's always stay this way where I can say you are my brother with my head high”

“You are my chhota bhai, but have never acted like one. Much love to you for being what you are and what you shall always be to me. Precious. Happy Bhai Dooj”

Here's wishing you a Happy Bhai Dooj bhaiya. Today I can send you this SMS and express how much respect I have of you. Always be the same. Much love.