Bhai Dooj 2023: Check Auspicious Time To Apply Tilak, Shubh Muhurat

New Delhi: The festival of Bhai Dooj, also called Bhai Tika, Bhaubeej, Bhai Phonta, or Bhratri Dwitiya, honours the unique relationship that exists between siblings. In many states, the five-day Diwali celebrations come to an end on this day. Bhai Dooj is observed annually two days following the Festival of Lights. Bhai Dooj will be observed on November 14 and 15, this year.

Sisters carry a colourful thali full of sweets, roli, and coconut, and on this day, they apply tilak on their brothers' foreheads and pray for long and happy lives. When applying tilak, the sister's face should face northeast or east, and the brother's face should face north or northwest. Subsequently, siblings give each other traditional Indian sweets and exchange gifts to commemorate this special day. Until the pooja is completed, brothers and sisters must fast together.

The sister can send the dry coconut and tilak to her brother if the brother is unable to visit for any reason. On the auspicious occasion of Bhau-beej, women without brothers worship Moon Chandra, as is customary in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Although there are some similarities between Raksha Bandhan and Bhai Dooj, sisters do not tie a thread or Rakhi on their brothers' wrists on Bhai Dooj.

This year, the joyous festival of Bhai Dooj is anticipated to be celebrated with great enthusiasm throughout India, extending over two days. The auspicious Muhurat for the festival is set to begin on November 14 and continue through November 15. This extended timeframe provides siblings with many opportunities to engage in the traditional customs and rituals of Bhai Dooj.

The auspicious Bhai Dooj will commence on Tuesday, November 14, is slated to start at 01:10 PM and conclude at 03:19 PM, offering a duration of 2 hours and 9 minutes. Furthermore, the Dwitiya Tithi is set to commence at 02:36 PM on November 14 and conclude at 01:47 PM on November 15.