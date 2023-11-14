trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2687918
NewsLifestyleCulture
ENTERTAINMENT

Bhai Dooj 2023: Know The Story Of Lord Yamaraj And His Sister

Know about the story of Yamaraj and his sister Yami, a story associated with the festival of Bhai Dooj.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Mahi Mishra|Last Updated: Nov 15, 2023, 08:16 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Happy Bhai Dooj 2023
  • It is an important festival of Hindus
  • This day celebrates the love and respect that brothers and sisters have for each other.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bhai Dooj 2023: Know The Story Of Lord Yamaraj And His Sister Bhai Dooj 2023

New Delhi: The Hindu holiday Bhai Dooj, or Bhai Phota in Bengali, honours the relationship between brothers and sisters. It occurs two days after Diwali and has great emotional and cultural significance in India. The two words that make up the festival are 'Bhai', which means brother, and 'Dooj', which means the day that it is celebrated, which is the second day after the new moon. Sisters perform aarti, apply tilak (vermilion) to their brothers' foreheads, and tie a protective thread around their wrists as a way of showing their love and affection on this auspicious day.

The legend behind Bhai Dooj is deeply rooted in Hindu mythology. The story of Lord Yamaraj and his sister Yami is one of the most popular folk tale associated with the festival of Bhai Dooj. According to the legend, Yamaraj, the God of death, was once invited by his sister Yami to her house for a feast. Yamaraj was hesitant to go at first, as he knew that his very presence could bring death. However, Yami insisted, and he eventually agreed.

When Yamaraj arrived at Yami's house, she welcomed him with a warm embrace and performed aarti for him. She then applied tilak on his forehead and offered him sweets and flowers. Yamaraj was touched by her love and affection, and he blessed her, saying that anyone who received tilak and sweets from their sister on this day would be blessed with a long and prosperous life.

Since then, Bhai Dooj has been celebrated as a day to celebrate the bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters perform aarti for their brothers and apply tilak on their foreheads. They also offer them sweets and gifts. Brothers, in turn, vow to protect and support their sisters throughout their lives.

The festival of Bhai Dooj is a reminder of the importance of family and the special bond between siblings. It is a day to celebrate the love and respect that brothers and sisters have for each other.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How did youth start falling into the trap of diabetes?
DNA Video
DNA: What is Israel's Operation Al-Shifa?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for pollution due to firecrackers in Delhi?
DNA Video
DNA: Sleeper bus banned in the world, why not in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report from Ayodhya
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report from Ram Mandir on Diwali
DNA Video
DNA: Do green crackers not cause pollution?
DNA Video
DNA test of adulterated mawa being sold in the market
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Elvish take name of Fazilpuria?
DNA Video
DNA: When will Delhi get rid of pollution?