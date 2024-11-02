Bhai Dooj 2024: Date, Time, And Subh Muhurat

Bhai Dooj, a beloved Hindu festival, celebrates the special bond between brothers and sisters. Known by different names in various parts of India—such as Bhai Tika in Nepal, Bhau Beej in Maharashtra, and Bhai Phonta in West Bengal—this festival signifies familial love, blessings, and rituals that strengthen sibling relationships. In 2024, Bhai Dooj is set to be celebrated with great enthusiasm and devotion, marking the conclusion of the festive period that begins with Diwali.

Significance of Bhai Dooj 2024

According to legend, Bhai Dooj is associated with the tale of Yamraj, the God of Death, and his sister Yami (or Yamuna). On this day, Yamraj visited his sister after a long time, and she welcomed him with an elaborate feast and prayers for his well-being. Touched by her devotion, Yamraj blessed her and declared that any brother who receives a similar welcome on this day would be blessed with long life and prosperity. This is why Bhai Dooj is also seen as a day that protects brothers from untimely death and brings them good fortune.

Subh Muhurat for Bhai Dooj 2024

The most auspicious time for performing the Bhai Dooj rituals is during the Aparahna Kaal, which falls in the afternoon. This period is considered especially favorable for the ceremonial tilak application and other prayers performed by sisters for their brothers.

Subh Muhurat Timing

Dwitiya Tithi Begins - 10:51 AM on November 02, 2024

Dwitiya Tithi Ends - 11:35 AM on November 03, 2024

Bhai Dooj Aparahna Time - 01:56 PM to 04:02 PM on November 02, 2024

Bhai Dooj Rituals and Traditions

On Bhai Dooj, sisters invite their brothers to their homes and perform a traditional tilak ceremony by applying a mark of vermilion and rice paste on their brother's forehead. The ritual is accompanied by an aarti and the offering of sweets and fruits. Sisters also pray for the well-being, prosperity, and protection of their brothers, while brothers give gifts as a token of love and appreciation.

Bhai Dooj Celebrations Across India

Maharashtra: Known as Bhau Beej, the festival is celebrated with a festive meal that includes popular local dishes.

West Bengal: Here, the occasion is called Bhai Phonta, and sisters perform a special prayer and mark their brother's forehead with sandalwood paste.

Nepal: Known as Bhai Tika, it is part of the larger Tihar festival, where sisters apply a multi-colored tika on their brother's forehead, symbolizing protection and blessings.

Bhai Dooj 2024 is an opportunity to celebrate and cherish the enduring love and bond between brothers and sisters. By performing the rituals during the auspicious Subh Muhurat, siblings reaffirm their mutual respect, love, and care, strengthening their familial ties for the years to come. This day not only highlights the traditional values of Indian culture but also reminds families of the importance of connection and love amidst the celebrations.

