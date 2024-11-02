Bhai Dooj 2024: The Story Behind And How It Is Celebrated?

Bhai Dooj, also known as Bhaiya Dooj, Bhau Beej, or Bhai Tika, is a significant festival celebrated by Hindus across India and Nepal. It falls on the second day of Shukla Paksha (the waxing phase of the moon) in the Hindu month of Kartik, coinciding with two days after Diwali. In 2024, Bhai Dooj will be observed on November 3.

The Story Behind Bhai Dooj

Bhai Dooj is rooted in various legends and stories from Hindu mythology, emphasizing the deep bond between brothers and sisters. Here are the most well-known stories associated with the festival:

Yamraj and Yami: One of the most popular legends tells the story of Yamraj, the god of death, and his sister Yami (also known as Yamuna). According to this tale, Yamraj visited his sister after a long separation. Overjoyed by his arrival, Yami performed a special welcome ritual, applying a ceremonial tilak on his forehead and offering him sweets. Touched by her affection and hospitality, Yamraj blessed her and declared that any brother who visits his sister on this day will be blessed with long life and prosperity. This story symbolizes the wish for a brother's well-being and protection.

Krishna and Subhadra: Another popular story links the celebration to Lord Krishna and his sister Subhadra. After defeating the demon Narakasura, Krishna visited Subhadra. She welcomed him with a grand ceremony, applied a tilak on his forehead, and served him sweets to celebrate his victory. This story portrays the mutual love and support between siblings.

Why Is Bhai Dooj Celebrated?

Bhai Dooj is celebrated to honor the cherished bond between brothers and sisters. It is a day when sisters pray for their brothers' long life, happiness, and prosperity, while brothers vow to protect and support their sisters throughout their lives. The festival reinforces the idea of familial love, care, and the duties siblings owe each other.

How Is Bhai Dooj Celebrated?

The celebration of Bhai Dooj varies across different regions, but the essence remains the same: the expression of love between siblings. Here's how Bhai Dooj is typically celebrated:

The Rituals: On the morning of Bhai Dooj, sisters prepare a special puja thali decorated with kumkum, rice grains, sweets, and a small diya (oil lamp). They invite their brothers and perform a traditional ceremony that involves applying a ceremonial tilak (red vermillion mark) on their brother's forehead, praying for his well-being, and showering him with blessings. The tilak is usually accompanied by aarti, where the sister rotates the diya in front of her brother's face, signifying protection from evil forces.

Exchanging Gifts: After the tilak ceremony, brothers present their sisters with gifts as a token of appreciation and love. These gifts can range from clothing and jewelry to money or special items that hold sentimental value. Sisters often give their brothers handmade sweets or other gifts in return.

Feasting Together: Like many other Indian festivals, Bhai Dooj is incomplete without a grand feast. Families come together to share a meal that includes an array of traditional dishes and sweets like kaju katli, barfi, and gulab jamun.

Celebrations Across Regions:

In Maharashtra and Goa, the festival is known as Bhau Beej. Sisters perform aarti for their brothers and apply tilak while sharing festive foods.

In Nepal, Bhai Dooj is called Bhai Tika and is an important part of Tihar, the local version of Diwali. Sisters place seven-colored tilaks on their brothers' foreheads and recite prayers to ensure prosperity.

In West Bengal, the festival is referred to as Bhai Phonta, marked by elaborate rituals and the recitation of mantras.

Modern-Day Significance

In today's world, Bhai Dooj is not just about religious rituals; it has evolved into a celebration that allows families to reconnect, especially siblings who live apart. With the rapid pace of modern life, the festival serves as a reminder to cherish and nurture sibling relationships. Bhai Dooj celebrations have also adapted to include video calls and virtual tilak ceremonies for those separated by distance, ensuring that the essence of the tradition is maintained.

Bhai Dooj 2024 will be celebrated with joy, emphasizing the unwavering bond between brothers and sisters. Steeped in legends and rich traditions, this day serves as a beautiful reminder of the love, protection, and gratitude that siblings share. Whether celebrated with grand ceremonies or simple gestures of affection, Bhai Dooj continues to foster relationships and reinforce the values of family unity and love.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)