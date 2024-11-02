Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2815092https://zeenews.india.com/culture/bhai-dooj-2024-tilak-and-pooja-vidhi-2815092.html
NewsLifestyleCulture
BHAI DOOJ 2024

Bhai Dooj 2024: Tilak And Pooja Vidhi

In 2024, Bhai Dooj will be observed on November 3rd. This festival has deep-rooted significance and customs that enrich familial ties. Below is a detailed guide to the tilak ceremony and pooja vidhi associated with Bhai Dooj.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: Nov 03, 2024, 08:44 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bhai Dooj 2024: Tilak And Pooja Vidhi Image credit: Freepik

Bhai Dooj, also known as Bhau Beej, Bhai Tika, or Bhathru Dwithiya, is a revered festival that celebrates the special bond between brothers and sisters. Falling on the second day after Diwali, this occasion symbolizes the love and protection shared between siblings. In 2024, Bhai Dooj will be observed on November 3rd. This festival has deep-rooted significance and customs that enrich familial ties. Below is a detailed guide to the tilak ceremony and pooja vidhi associated with Bhai Dooj.

Significance of Bhai Dooj
Bhai Dooj is rooted in Hindu mythology. One popular legend narrates the tale of Yamraj, the god of death, visiting his sister Yamuna on this day. Yamuna welcomed him with warmth, performed a tilak ceremony, and offered him a special meal. Touched by her affection, Yamraj granted her a boon that any brother who receives a tilak and is prayed for by his sister on this day will be blessed with a long life and prosperity. This tradition, therefore, emphasizes the importance of sibling bonds and mutual well-being.

Preparation for Bhai Dooj
Pooja Thali: The sister prepares a decorative pooja thali with all the essential items, including:

  • Roli (red vermillion)
  • Rice grains
  • Diya (lamp)
  • Sweets
  • Fresh flowers
  • Coconut
  • Betel leaves and nuts

Prasadam: Special sweets and delicacies like kaju katli, laddoos, or gulab jamun are prepared for the occasion.

Sacred Space: A clean and sacred space is set up for the ceremony, often adorned with colorful rangolis or floral decorations.

Step-by-Step Tilak and Pooja Vidhi
Lighting the Diya: Begin by lighting a diya as a symbol of divinity and auspiciousness.
Applying the Tilak:
The sister applies a tilak on her brother’s forehead using a mixture of roli and rice grains. The tilak is believed to represent protection and blessings for the brother’s long life and prosperity.

Aarti Ritual
The sister performs an aarti using the lit diya and circles it around her brother’s face. This step is accompanied by prayers and hymns for the brother’s well-being.
Offering Sweets and Water:
The brother is then offered sweets and water, symbolizing the sweetening of relations and the start of a prosperous year.

Exchange of Gifts
Traditionally, the brother reciprocates by giving gifts to his sister as a token of appreciation and love. This exchange strengthens the sibling bond and adds joy to the celebration.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Ban on Muslims in Tirupati Temple?
DNA Video
DNA: Violence 2.0 in Bangladesh!
DNA Video
DNA: Ruckus over Lord Ram in JNU!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Inflation bomb' exploded on Diwali
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
DNA: Lawrence Bishnoi Under Threat?
DNA Video
DNA: Lawrence also threatens Abhinav Arora!
DNA Video
DNA: Double standards of Bollywood stars on Hindu Festivals!
Mumbai Muslims Riots
DNA: Ruckus ober Firecrackers in Mumbai!
DNA Video
DNA: Sharia law in Bangladesh!
Lawrence Bishnoi Special 26 Selfie
DNA: Crime Files of Lawrence Gang!
NEWS ON ONE CLICK