Bhai Dooj 2024: Tilak And Pooja Vidhi

Bhai Dooj, also known as Bhau Beej, Bhai Tika, or Bhathru Dwithiya, is a revered festival that celebrates the special bond between brothers and sisters. Falling on the second day after Diwali, this occasion symbolizes the love and protection shared between siblings. In 2024, Bhai Dooj will be observed on November 3rd. This festival has deep-rooted significance and customs that enrich familial ties. Below is a detailed guide to the tilak ceremony and pooja vidhi associated with Bhai Dooj.

Significance of Bhai Dooj

Bhai Dooj is rooted in Hindu mythology. One popular legend narrates the tale of Yamraj, the god of death, visiting his sister Yamuna on this day. Yamuna welcomed him with warmth, performed a tilak ceremony, and offered him a special meal. Touched by her affection, Yamraj granted her a boon that any brother who receives a tilak and is prayed for by his sister on this day will be blessed with a long life and prosperity. This tradition, therefore, emphasizes the importance of sibling bonds and mutual well-being.

Preparation for Bhai Dooj

Pooja Thali: The sister prepares a decorative pooja thali with all the essential items, including:

Roli (red vermillion)

Rice grains

Diya (lamp)

Sweets

Fresh flowers

Coconut

Betel leaves and nuts

Prasadam: Special sweets and delicacies like kaju katli, laddoos, or gulab jamun are prepared for the occasion.

Sacred Space: A clean and sacred space is set up for the ceremony, often adorned with colorful rangolis or floral decorations.

Step-by-Step Tilak and Pooja Vidhi

Lighting the Diya: Begin by lighting a diya as a symbol of divinity and auspiciousness.

Applying the Tilak:

The sister applies a tilak on her brother’s forehead using a mixture of roli and rice grains. The tilak is believed to represent protection and blessings for the brother’s long life and prosperity.

Aarti Ritual

The sister performs an aarti using the lit diya and circles it around her brother’s face. This step is accompanied by prayers and hymns for the brother’s well-being.

Offering Sweets and Water:

The brother is then offered sweets and water, symbolizing the sweetening of relations and the start of a prosperous year.

Exchange of Gifts

Traditionally, the brother reciprocates by giving gifts to his sister as a token of appreciation and love. This exchange strengthens the sibling bond and adds joy to the celebration.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)