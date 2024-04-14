Bohag Bihu 2024: Best Wishes, Messages, And WhatsApp Status To Share With Family And Friends

For seven days, people celebrate Bohag Bihu by dressing traditionally, taking part in folk dances and other cultural events, and enjoying traditional dishes like poka mithoi, ghila pitha, til laru, and narikolor laru, among others. The Bihu dance, which features both men and women performing to the upbeat sounds of the dhol and pepa (flute), is a highlight of the event. On the occasion of Bohag Bihu or Rongali Bihu, you might share the following sayings, messages, and well wishes with your loved ones.

Here is a list of wishes, messages, greetings, and WhatsApp status to share:

1. Let us welcome Rongali Bihu with great hope and eagerness. Let’s look forward to a year full of happiness and prosperity.

2. Wish you a very Happy Bohag Bihu. May your life be as colourful and joyful as the festival of Bihu.

3. Look for pleasure, look for life, and look for a smile that will spread through your life! Bihu is one such festival which empowers with all the power. Happy Rongali Bihu!

4. As we welcome the Assamese New Year with open arms, let’s cherish the traditions and culture that make our land so beautiful. Happy Rongali Bihu!

5. May the rhythms of the Bihu dance bring harmony and prosperity to your life. Wishing you a colorful and festive Rongali Bihu!

6. This year, I wish that Bihu brings peace, joy and good luck for everyone! Happy Bihu!

7. May this Bihu be delightful, prosperous and auspicious for you! Wishing you and your entire family a very Happy Bihu!

8. Don’t judge your day by the harvest you reap but by the seeds you sow. Wish you and your family a very happy Bihu.

9. May this beautiful celebration fill your homes and hearts with joy, incredible positivism, and vivid energy.

10. As the Bihu festivities begin, may they bring cheer and delight to your doorstep. Happy Bihu!

11. May the rhythm of the dhol and the beats of Bihu fill your heart with joy and happiness. Happy Bohag Bihu!

12. May the colours of Bihu brighten your life with love, laughter, and success. Have a blessed Bohag Bihu!

13. As you dance to the tunes of Bihu and indulge in festive feasts, may your life be filled with moments of joy and contentment. Happy Bohag Bihu!

14. Let's cherish the traditions and customs of Bihu as we usher in a new year full of opportunities and blessings. Happy Bohag Bihu!

15. As the fragrance of 'Kopou' flowers spreads in the air, may it bring peace and harmony into your life. Happy New Year!