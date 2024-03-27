Breaking Barriers: Thailand Moves One Step Closer To Legalising Same-Sex Marriage

On Wednesday, Thailand's parliament decisively passed a bill on marriage equality, marking a significant milestone that brings one of Asia's most progressive nations closer to becoming the third territory in the region to legalize same-sex marriages.

The bill received backing from all of Thailand's major political parties and has been in the works for over ten years. However, it still needs to pass through the Senate and receive the king's endorsement to become law, after which it would take effect 120 days later.

According to reports, the recently passed law, supported by 400 out of 415 lawmakers in attendance, will define marriage as a union between two individuals rather than solely between a man and a woman. It will grant LGBTQ+ couples equal entitlements to marital tax benefits, property inheritance, and the ability to provide medical consent for incapacitated partners.

As per the legislation, married couples of the same sex are permitted to adopt children. Nonetheless, the lower house declined to adopt the committee's proposal to replace the terms "fathers and mothers" with "parents".

Thailand currently has laws prohibiting discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation, establishing its reputation as one of the most LGBTQ+ friendly countries in Asia.