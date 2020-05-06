हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Buddha Purnima

Buddha Purnima 2020: Your guide on how to worship the lord on this auspicious festival

For the followers of Buddhism, Buddha Jayanti is the most important festival of the year. Preparations begin in advance. Devotees pay a visit to common Viharas, where they observe a longer-than-usual, full-length Buddhist sutra, similar to a service.

Buddha Purnima 2020: Your guide on how to worship the lord on this auspicious festival
Image used for representation only (Courtesy: Pixabay)

New Delhi: The auspicious festival of Buddha Purnima will be celebrated on May 7, Thursday. It marks the birth anniversary of Lord Buddha, the founder of Buddhism. Buddha Purnima is also known as Buddha Jayanti. The birthday of Lord Buddha is widely celebrated across the globe. Buddha Purnima is a gazetted holiday in India.

Prince Siddhartha Gautama transformed into 'Gautam Buddha' by denouncing the worldly pleasures and embracing spirituality, seeking real enlightenment of the soul. He was born in Lumbini, now known as modern-day Nepal, around 563 BCE. He was later raised in Kapilavastu.

For the followers of Buddhism, Buddha Jayanti is the most important festival of the year. Preparations begin in advance. Devotees pay a visit to common Viharas, where they observe a longer-than-usual, full-length Buddhist sutra, similar to a service.

People usually don white attire and skip having non-vegetarian food. Kheer is cooked and distributes it is believed that a woman named Sujata had offered Gautama Buddha a bowl of milk porridge.

Pray to the lord with a pure heart as there's nothing else this will connect you to Buddha eternally!

Here's wishing our readers a very happy Buddha Purnima!

Tags:
Buddha PurnimaBuddha Purnima 2020Gautam Buddha
Next
Story

Narasimha Jayanti 2020: Puja timings, date and vidhi
Corona Meter
  • 49391Confirmed
  • 14183Discharged
  • 1694Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M46S

Yogi cabinet approves Epidemic Disease Control Ordinance 2020 in UP