Buddha Purnima 2020: Your guide on how to worship the lord on this auspicious festival

New Delhi: The auspicious festival of Buddha Purnima will be celebrated on May 7, Thursday. It marks the birth anniversary of Lord Buddha, the founder of Buddhism. Buddha Purnima is also known as Buddha Jayanti. The birthday of Lord Buddha is widely celebrated across the globe. Buddha Purnima is a gazetted holiday in India.

Prince Siddhartha Gautama transformed into 'Gautam Buddha' by denouncing the worldly pleasures and embracing spirituality, seeking real enlightenment of the soul. He was born in Lumbini, now known as modern-day Nepal, around 563 BCE. He was later raised in Kapilavastu.

For the followers of Buddhism, Buddha Jayanti is the most important festival of the year. Preparations begin in advance. Devotees pay a visit to common Viharas, where they observe a longer-than-usual, full-length Buddhist sutra, similar to a service.

People usually don white attire and skip having non-vegetarian food. Kheer is cooked and distributes it is believed that a woman named Sujata had offered Gautama Buddha a bowl of milk porridge.

Pray to the lord with a pure heart as there's nothing else this will connect you to Buddha eternally!

Here's wishing our readers a very happy Buddha Purnima!