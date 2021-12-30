Bye bye 2021: Perfect ideas to spend the last day of the year

NEW DELHI: December is almost over and so is another year! To bid adieu to 2021 in the best way possible, here are some ideas about how you can enjoy your New Year's eve in the best way possible.

Check out these ideas to welcome 2022 in the most cheerful way:

House Party

You can always enjoy the New Year by celebrating it at your house or on the terrace with your friends and family. Celebrating your New Year on the terrace by relishing the heat of bonfire is highly recommended. The chief benefit of partying at home is you can eat and drink endlessly!

Visit a top-rated hotel

A little expensive way, but who cares about the money on such a special occasion! These hotels have specific arrangements on New Year eve's to ensure their guests enjoy the best of the time. They give you the happiness of surrounding yourself in a beautiful ambience, eating sumptuous food, drinking luxurious beverages and dancing on the music played by well-known DJ's. You can also book a room for one-two days to start your New Year royally. We recommend you to pre-book your table to face any fret later.

Restaurant Treat

This idea is perfect for foodies. Most of the restaurants give you an option to go for buffet dinners on this occasion. Buffet dinner has many dishes to offer but we love it for the ample choices of desserts that it serves on our platter to sweeten our tongue on the New Year's Eve.

If you are planning to go to a restaurant then we suggest you pre-book your table otherwise it will give you a tough time.

Long Drives

It is a peaceful and calm way to savour your New Year. If you are a person who loves to be in their own loop then long drive with soothing music is the best idea for you to relish your night in a pleasant manner. Also, you can always take two-three close friends along whose company you enjoy.

Try open places

Whether you are planning to appease yourself by celebrating it with your friends or relatives, going to open places is one of the best ideas. You will get the perks of enjoying New Year's Eve with loud music, flamboyant decorations and lights. Barbeque dinner is also a prime option.

Celebrate your New Year in one of these ways to have the maximum fun and enjoyment. Do not forget to mark memories of the year gone by!