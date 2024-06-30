Advertisement
PROFESSOR DILIP CHAKRAVARTY

Celebrating The Life Of An Academic Who Devoted His Life To Teaching

Professor Dilip Chakravarty was born in 1923 in Dhaka and overcame many adversities to achieve academic excellence and make significant contributions in the field in Bengal. He was a member of the sixth Lok Sabha.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 30, 2024, 12:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
A file picture of Professor Dilip Chakravarty with his wife Anima Chakravarty

At a time when thousands of students across the country are facing a crisis due to the NEET paper leak and cancellation of the UGC-NET exam, a dedicated group gathered on Friday evening in Kolkata to honour the centenary of a man who devoted his life to education and the noble pursuit of teaching. Professor Dilip Chakravarty, who was also an MP, was born on April 23, 1923, in Shologhar village, Dhaka, current day Bangladesh.

Professor Chakravarty overcame early adversities, including the loss of his parents, to achieve academic excellence. He earned a gold medal in Economics Honours from Guwahati Cotton College and excelled in both his MA and Law examinations.

Eminent journalist and author from Dhaka, Shahriar Kabir, remarked, "Before the Indian government had even determined their role in the Bangladesh independence struggle, Dilip Chakravarty was already supporting the Mukti Bahini with arms. This is a little-known fact. He founded the Calcutta University Bangladesh Sahayak Samiti and played a crucial role in helping thousands of writers, artists, and teachers find refuge on Indian soil. His contribution to Bangladesh's liberation was immense."

Former West Bengal minister, Kiranmoy Nanda recalled, “Dilip Da was a real gentleman. An able leader, who always led from the front. He never shied away from adversities. "

