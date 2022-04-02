हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Chaitra Navratri

Chaitra Navratri 2022: Chant these mantras to please Maa Brahmacharini on day 2

Maa Brahmachairi wears white clothes, holds a rosary in her right hand and Kamandal, a water utensil in her left hand and symbolizes bliss and calm. 

Photo courtesy: Pixabay

Chaitra Navratri 2022: The auspicious Hindu festival of Chaitra Navratri, devoted to worshipping the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga, kickstarted on April 2. Each day of this festival holds a different significance and is dedicated to the nine avatars of Maa Durga. 

On the first day of the nine-day festival, the devotees worshipped Maa Shailputri on April 2. On April 3, which is the day 2 of Chaitra Navratri, they will be worshipping Maa Brahmacharini.

Puja Vidhi:

Maa Brahmacharini is worshipped by offering flowers, akshat, roli, and sandalwood. Devotees pour milk, curd and honey and offer bhog as a part of the pooja vidhi. After this, paan, betel nut and cloves are also offered. 

The favourite flower of Maa Brahmacharini is considered to be jasmine and hence offered it is offered to the Goddess by devotees during the puja. It is believed that worshipping Maa Brahmacharini blesses with calmness and happiness in life.

Royal blue is the colour of the day:

Blue is the color code of this day. Blue colour depicts tranquillity yet strong energy.

Since Maa Brahmacharini is governed by Mangal, the controller of all fortunes, her devotees worship her on the second day of Navaratri to seek her blessings for peace and virtue and prosperity.

You can chant this Mantra to pay ode to Goddess Brahmacharini:

दधाना करपद्माभ्यामक्षमालाकमण्डलू।
देवी प्रसीदतु मयि ब्रह्मचारिण्यनुत्तमा॥

Dadhana Karpadma abhyamaksh Mala kamandalu
Devi Prasidatu Mayi Brahmacharinya Nuttam

Here's wishing one and all a very Happy Navratri.

