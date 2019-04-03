Chaitra Navratri 2019: Complete day wise puja schedule

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Chaitra Navratri is knocking at the door and devotees are eagerly awaiting the nine-day long festival to begin. The festival of Navratri is celebrated twice a year—Chaitra Navratri during the springtime and Sharad Navratri, which takes place ahead of the autumn.

This year Chaitra Navratri starts from April 6 on Pratipada tithi. Ghatasthapana Chandra Darshana and Goddess Shailputri Puja will take place on the same day.

According to the Gregorian calendar, the Chaitra Navratri festival takes place in the months of March-April each year. This time the auspicious festivity will begin from April 6 and culminate with Ram Navmi on the 14th.

Check out the complete schedule of Chaitra Navratri:

April 6- Pratipada, Ghatasthapana, Chandra Darshana, Shailputri Puja

April 7-Dwitiya, Sindhara Dooj, Brahmacharini Puja

April 8-Tritiya, Gauri Puja, Saubhagya Teej, Chandraghanta Puja

April 9- Chaturthi, Kushmanda Puja, Vinayaka Chaturthi, Lakshmi Panchami

April 10- Panchami, Naag Puja, Skandamata Puja, Skanda Sashti

April 11-Shashthi, Yamuna Chhath, Katyayani Puja

April 12-Saptami, Maha Saptami, Kalaratri Puja

April 13-Ashtami, Durga Ashtami, Mahagauri Puja, Annapurna Ashtami, Sandhi Puja, Rama Navami (Navami tithi begins on the same day)

April 14-Navami, Navratri Parana, Rama Navami

Navratri is a nine-day long festival and on each day, a different form of Goddess is worshipped. Devotees pray to Maa Durga for good health, wealth and prosperity.

Here's wishing our readers a happy Navratri!