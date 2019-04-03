हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chaitra Navratri

Chaitra Navratri 2019: Complete day wise puja schedule

This year Chaitra Navratri starts from April 6 on Pratipada tithi. Ghatasthapana Chandra Darshana and Goddess Shailputri Puja will take place on the same day.

Chaitra Navratri 2019: Complete day wise puja schedule
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay (Representational Image)

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Chaitra Navratri is knocking at the door and devotees are eagerly awaiting the nine-day long festival to begin. The festival of Navratri is celebrated twice a year—Chaitra Navratri during the springtime and Sharad Navratri, which takes place ahead of the autumn.

This year Chaitra Navratri starts from April 6 on Pratipada tithi. Ghatasthapana Chandra Darshana and Goddess Shailputri Puja will take place on the same day.

According to the Gregorian calendar, the Chaitra Navratri festival takes place in the months of March-April each year. This time the auspicious festivity will begin from April 6 and culminate with Ram Navmi on the 14th.

Check out the complete schedule of Chaitra Navratri:

April 6- Pratipada, Ghatasthapana, Chandra Darshana, Shailputri Puja

April 7-Dwitiya, Sindhara Dooj, Brahmacharini Puja

April 8-Tritiya, Gauri Puja, Saubhagya Teej, Chandraghanta Puja

April 9- Chaturthi, Kushmanda Puja, Vinayaka Chaturthi, Lakshmi Panchami

April 10- Panchami, Naag Puja, Skandamata Puja, Skanda Sashti

April 11-Shashthi, Yamuna Chhath, Katyayani Puja

April 12-Saptami, Maha Saptami, Kalaratri Puja

April 13-Ashtami, Durga Ashtami, Mahagauri Puja, Annapurna Ashtami, Sandhi Puja, Rama Navami (Navami tithi begins on the same day)

April 14-Navami, Navratri Parana, Rama Navami

Navratri is a nine-day long festival and on each day, a different form of Goddess is worshipped. Devotees pray to Maa Durga for good health, wealth and prosperity.

Here's wishing our readers a happy Navratri!

Tags:
Chaitra NavratriNavratri 2019chaitra navratri timingschaitra navratri schedulenavratri puja scheduleRama Navamirama navami 2019
Next
Story

Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today — April 3, 2019

Must Watch

PT13M31S

Watch top 19 stories of the day, 03 April, 2019