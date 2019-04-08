Chaitra Navratri 2019, Day 3: Worship goddess Chandraghanta for courage

New Delhi: The auspicious 9-day Navratri festival has begun and devotees are immersed in the bhakti of the Maa Durga—the Shakti. Each day during this festival is dedicated to a particular form of goddess Durga. On the third day—tritiya tithi, goddess Chandraghanta is worshipped. As the name signifies, Chandraghanta means a half-moon shaped like a bell.

Goddess Chandraghanta is also known by other names such as Chandrakhanda, Chandika or Rannchandi. She wears a crescent on her head which resembles a moon, henceforth her name is Chandraghanta. She is also believed to be the one who establishes dharma or justice in the world, therefore, the goddess rewards her devotees with strength, courage and bravery.

She blesses her bhakts with valour and removes all the obstacles from their lives. She eradicates their worries, sins, physical and mental pain. Seated on a tiger/lion, goddess Chandraghanta is dashabhuja or the one with ten hands—each holding some significant item. She has a third eye on her forehead and stands for bravery.

The goddess can take a ferocious form if the need arises for the betterment of society. She is well equipped for a war-like situation and has destroyed several demons at the battlefield. Her devotees pray to her for courage and strength.

Chant these mantras of Devi Chandraghanta for valour:

ॐ देवी चन्द्रघण्टायै नमः॥

Om Devi Chandraghantayai Namah॥

Here's a stuti of Maa Chandraghanta as well:

या देवी सर्वभू‍तेषु माँ चन्द्रघण्टा रूपेण संस्थिता। नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Chandraghanta Rupena Samstita

Namastasyay Namastasyay Namastasyay Namo Namah