Chaitra Navratri 2019, Day 6: Worship Maa Katyayani for a peaceful married life

New Delhi: One of the most widely celebrated festivals of Navratri has begun in full swing. Devotees observe fast and pray to Maa Durga during nine-day long festivity which started this year on April 6 and lasts till the 14th of this month, with Ram Navami being celebrated on the latter date.

During Navratri, a different form of Durga is worshipped. On the 6th day, Maa Katyayani is worshipped by the devotees. She is the second name of Goddess Parvati, Adi Parashakti or Amarakosha, as per the Sanskrit lexicon. She is also hailed as the fierce avatar of Maa Durga as per some beliefs.

Maa Katyayani is associated with the red colour, something which is also linked to Goddess Durga. According to Skanda Purana, Devi Katyayani came into being from the spontaneous anger of the gods to kill the demon—Mahishasur. She mounted on a lion which Goddess Parvati offered to her and killed Mahishasur in her fierce avatar. That is why Durga is also known by the name Mahishasurmardini. This is celebrated widely across the globe as Durga Puja. It coincides with the Sharad Navratri which falls during September-October.

The legend of Mahishasur and how the goddess killed him is the most popular one associated with the origin of Maa Katyayani, who put an end to evil and helped the gods from the clutches of this demon.

Goddess Katyayani mounts on a lion and has three eyes and is four-armed.

Maa Katyayani mantra for marriage issues:

कात्यायनि महामाये महायोगिन्यधीश्वरि । नन्द गोपसुतं देविपतिं मे कुरु ते नमः ॥

Katyayani Mahamaye Mahayoginyadheeshwari

Nandgopsutam Devipatim Me Kuru Te Namah

Katyayani Mantra:

ॐ देवी कात्यायन्यै नमः॥

Om Devi Katyayanyai Namah॥

Devi Katyayani Stuti:

या देवी सर्वभू‍तेषु माँ कात्यायनी रूपेण संस्थिता। नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Ma Katyayani Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥

Benefits of chanting Maa Katyayani mantra:

It is believed, if someone's marriage is getting delayed, Maa Katyayani's mantra chant removes all the hurdles, Manglik Dosha from the horoscope. If married, then this mantra can ensure a happy married life. Couples, who are in love and yet to get the consent of their parents for marriage can also chant the mantra for marrying the partner of their choice.

Legends:

As per popular beliefs, Devi Katyayani was born to Rishi Katyayan, who hailed from the Katya lineage linked to Vishwamitra originally. The sage Katyayan was an ardent Durga follower and performed austere penance to please the goddess as he wanted her to be born as his daughter. Later, Maa Durga, pleased by his tap and dedication reincarnated as Katyayani—the daughter of Katyayan.

In other texts, such as the Kalika Purana, it is stated that because Rishi Katyayan first worshipped the goddess, she came to be known as Katyayani.

There are several temples of Devi Katyayani in the country and Katyayani Vrat (fast) is also observed by the women, who wish to have a husband of their own choice. Earlier beliefs also link it to the legend which says Gopis would observe the fast, singing Lord Krishna's praises and pray to Maa Katyayani with devotion in order to seek Krishna as their partner.

Khadga is her weapon and she holds a lotus in one of her hands while the other hand stays always stays in Abhayamudra or Varadamudra for blessings.

Jai Mata Di!