Chaitra Navratri 2019: Here's the legend behind goddess Chandraghanta

During the pious and auspicious occasion of Navratri festival, each day is dedicated to a particular form of goddess Durga. On the third day—tritiya tithi, goddess Chandraghanta is worshipped. She wears a crescent on her head which resembles a moon, henceforth her name is Chandraghanta.

The Chaitra Navratri began from April 6 and will last for nine days with Ram Navami being celebrated this year on April 14.

Goddess Chandraghanta is also known by other names such as Chandrakhanda, Chandika or Rannchandi. She is also believed to be the one who establishes dharma or justice in the world, therefore, the goddess rewards her devotees with strength, courage and bravery.

She blesses her bhakts with valour and removes all the obstacles from their lives. She eradicates their worries, sins, physical and mental pain. Seated on a tiger/lion, goddess Chandraghanta is dashabhuja or the one with ten hands—each holding some significant item. She has a third eye on her forehead and stands for bravery.

The goddess can take a ferocious form if the need arises for the betterment of society. She is well equipped for a war-like situation and has destroyed several demons at the battlefield. Her devotees pray to her for courage and strength.

There are several legends associated with the goddess. Let's take a look at the most common one:

Maa Parvati had decided to marry Lord Shiva and for that's, she set out to the forest, did meditation in tough conditions and prayed to the almighty. Her sufferings overwhelmed Lord Shiva, so much so that he then agrees to marry her. Soon afterwards, Mahadev comes with her army of gods, mortals, ghosts, ghouls, goblins, sages, ascetics, Aghoris and Shivaganas at goddess Parvati, who is the daughter of King Himavant's house.

Looking at the Lord's appearance and his baraatis, Goddess Parvati's mother Menavati Devi faints. In order to make sure that others don't fear the look of the Lord, Maa Parvati appears before Shiva in the form of Goddess Chandraghanta and requests him to come inside the house in a charming avatar. The Lord sees Goddess Chandraghanta as a form of beauty, grace and charm.

Then, Lord Shiva re-enters King Himavant's house as a gorgeous prince-like groom. On seeing the Lord's beautiful appearance, the king and Menavati Devi happily welcome Shiva and the divine marriage of the Lord and Goddess Parvati is solemnised.