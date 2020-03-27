Chaitra Navratri 2020: Here's the legend behind worshipping Maa Chandraghanta on Day 3

New Delhi: The nine-day festival of Chaitra Navratri began on March 25 and will last till April 2 with Ram Navami respectively. During this time, nine forms of Devi Durga (Navdurga) are worshipped on each day. There are four types of Navratri in a year - Chaitra (spring), Shardiya Navratri (autumn), Ashada and Magha Gupt Navratri. But out of these only the first two are widely celebrated.

According to the Gregorian calendar, the Chaitra Navratri festival takes place in the months of March-April each year. On the third day of Navratri, Maa Chandrghanta is worshipped. As the name signifies, Chandraghanta means a half-moon shaped like a bell. She wears a crescent on her head which resembles a moon, henceforth her name is Chandraghanta.

She blesses her bhakts with valour and removes all the obstacles from their lives. She eradicates their worries, sins, physical and mental pain. Seated on a tiger/lion, goddess Chandraghanta is dashabhuja or the one with ten hands—each holding some significant item. One of her hands remains in Abhayamudra or the blessings posture.

She has a third eye on her forehead and stands for bravery. Trishul, Lotus, Gada, Kamandal, Sword, Bow, Arrow, Japa Maala, Abhayamudra, Gyan mudra are her weapons and she mounts on a tiger.

The goddess can take a ferocious form if the need arises for the betterment of society. She is well equipped for a war-like situation and has destroyed several demons at the battlefield. Her devotees pray to her for courage and strength.

Our country is home to various traditions and that explains various legends and beliefs related to a particular god or goddess.

Out of many, the most popular legend associated with Maa Chandraghanta is mentioned below:

Maa Parvati had decided to marry Lord Shiva and in order to make it happen, she set out to the forest, did meditation in tough conditions and prayed to the almighty. Her sufferings overwhelmed Lord Shiva, so much so that he agreed to marry her. Soon afterwards, Mahadev comes with her army of gods, mortals, ghosts, ghouls, goblins, sages, ascetics, Aghoris and Shivaganas at goddess Parvati, who is the daughter of King Himavant's house.

Looking at the Lord's appearance and his baraatis, Goddess Parvati's mother Menavati Devi faints. In order to make sure that others don't fear the look of the Lord, Maa Parvati appears before Shiva in the form of Goddess Chandraghanta and requests him to come inside the house in a charming avatar. The Lord sees Goddess Chandraghanta as a form of beauty, grace and charm.

Then, Lord Shiva re-enters King Himavant's house as a gorgeous prince-like groom. On seeing the Lord's beautiful appearance, the king and Menavati Devi happily welcome Shiva and the divine marriage of the Lord and Goddess Parvati is solemnised.

Here's wishing our readers a very happy Navratri!