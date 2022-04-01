हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Chaitra Navratri 2022

Chaitra Navratri 2022 begins on April 2, check Day 1 Ghatasthapana shubh muhurat puja timings

The Ghatasthapana puja, Chandra Darshan will take place on April 2, 2022 - the first day of Chaitra Navratri. 

Chaitra Navratri 2022 begins on April 2, check Day 1 Ghatasthapana shubh muhurat puja timings
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay representational image

New Delhi: The much-revered Chaitra Navratri festival will commence on April 2 this year. The festival of Navratri is mainly celebrated twice a year in a big way —Chaitra Navratri during the springtime and Sharad Navratri, which takes place ahead of the autumn. 

This is time for Chaitra Navratri which will begin on April 2 and culminate with Ram Navami on the 10th of the same month. According to the Gregorian calendar, the Chaitra Navratri festival takes place in the months of March-April each year. Ardent goddess followers eagerly wait for the festival and pray to Goddess Shakti - a form of Maa Durga - during these 9 days. 

The Ghatasthapana puja, Chandra Darshan will take place on April 2, 2022 - the first day of Chaitra Navratri. 

GHATASTHAPANA PUJA TIMINGS, DAY 1:

Chaitra Ghatasthapana on Saturday, April 2, 2022
Ghatasthapana Muhurat - 06:10 AM to 08:31 AM

Duration - 02 Hours 21 Mins

Ghatasthapana Abhijit Muhurat - 12:00 PM to 12:50 PM
Duration - 00 Hours 50 Mins

Ghatasthapana Muhurta falls on Pratipada Tithi

Pratipada Tithi Begins - 11:53 AM on Apr 01, 2022
Pratipada Tithi Ends - 11:58 AM on Apr 02, 2022

(According to drikpanchang.com)

Nine different forms of Maa Durga are prayed to on these 9 festive days. Amid COVID-19 scare, it is advisable to maintain social distancing and wearing of masks.

Here's wishing everyone a very Happy Navratri!

 

