New Delhi: The 9-day long Chaitra Navratri festival is being celebrated in the country with full gusto. This year it began on April 2 and will culminate on April 10, Ram Navami respectively. On each day during this period, different forms of Nav Durga Maa are worshipped.

MAA KATYAYANI PUJA ON NAVRATRI DAY 6:

Maa Katyayani is worshipped on the 6th day of the Chaitra Navratri. The goddess is also hailed as the second name of Goddess Parvati, Adi Parashakti or Amarakosha, as per the Sanskrit lexicon. She is revered as the fierce avatar of Maa Durga according to some beliefs.

The red colour is associated with Maa Katyayani, which is also linked to Devi Durga.

MAA KATYAYANI PUJA RITUAL:

The goddess is mounted on a lion which Goddess Parvati offered to her and killed Mahishasur in her fierce avatar. According to Skanda Purana, Devi Katyayani came into being from the spontaneous anger of the gods to kill the demon—Mahishasur. That is why Durga is also known by the name Mahishasurmardini. This is celebrated widely across the globe as Durga Puja. It coincides with the Sharad Navratri which falls in September-October.

The legend of Mahishasur and how the goddess killed him is the most popular one associated with the origin of Maa Katyayani, who put an end to evil and helped the gods from the clutches of this demon.

Goddess Katyayani mounts on a lion and has three eyes and is four-armed.

MAA KATYAYANI MANTRA FOR BLISSFUL MARRIAGE:

कात्यायनि महामाये महायोगिन्यधीश्वरि । नन्द गोपसुतं देविपतिं मे कुरु ते नमः ॥

Katyayani Mahamaye Mahayoginyadheeshwari

Nandgopsutam Devipatim Me Kuru Te Namah

KATYAYANI MANTRA:

ॐ देवी कात्यायन्यै नमः॥

Om Devi Katyayanyai Namah॥

DEVI KATYAYANI STUTI:

या देवी सर्वभू‍तेषु माँ कात्यायनी रूपेण संस्थिता। नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Ma Katyayani Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥

BENEFITS OF CHANTING MAA KATYAYANI MANTRAS:

It is believed, that if someone's marriage is getting delayed, Maa Katyayani's mantra chant removes all the hurdles, Manglik Dosha from the horoscope. If married, then this mantra can ensure a happy married life. It is said those who are unmarried or in love can also chant the mantra for marrying the partner of their choice.

THE LEGEND OF DEVI KATYAYANI:

As per popular beliefs, Devi Katyayani was born to Rishi Katyayan, who hailed from the Katya lineage linked to Vishwamitra originally. The sage Katyayan was an ardent Durga follower and performed austere penance to please the goddess as he wanted her to be born as his daughter. Later, Maa Durga, pleased by his tap and dedication reincarnated as Katyayani—the daughter of Katyayan.

In other texts, such as the Kalika Purana, it is stated that because Rishi Katyayan first worshipped the goddess, she came to be known as Katyayani.

There are several temples of Devi Katyayani in the country and Katyayani Vrat (fast) is also observed by the women, who wish to have a husband of their own choice. Earlier beliefs also link it to the legend which says Gopis would observe the fast, singing Lord Krishna's praises and pray to Maa Katyayani with devotion in order to seek Krishna as their partner.

Khadga is her weapon and she holds a lotus in one of her hands while the other hand stays always stays in Abhayamudra or Varadamudra for blessings.

Happy Navratri to all!