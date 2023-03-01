Chaitra Navratri 2023 Date: From Ghatasthapana To Ram Navami- Know Date, Time And Puja Vidhi

Chaitra Navratri 2023: According to the Hindu Panchang, the Hindu New Year begins with the Pratipada Tithi of the month of Chaitra. At the same time, many big festivals like Navratri are also celebrated this month. Navratri begins from the Pratipada date of Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month and the nine forms of Maa Durga are worshipped for nine days.

In the Hindu religion, Navratri is especially significant. According to mythology, Maa spends nine days on earth with her devotees. In these nine days, Maa Durga brings and blesses her worshippers with happiness and prosperity in life.

Chaitra Navratri 2023: Date

The first day of Chaitra Navratri is March 22, 2023. The date of Navami is March 30, 2023. On March 31, 2023, Dashami, the day of the fast, will be observed.

According to the Panchang, Chaitra Navratri is observed from Pratipada Tithi to Navami Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month. During this auspicious period on the first day of Chaitra Navratri, Kalash is placed in homes. According to Hindu rules and regulations, nine goddesses are worshipped for nine days.

Chaitra Navratri 2023: Timing/ Muhurat

The Pratipada Tithi of the Chaitra month will begin at 10.52 p.m. on March 21, 2023, and will finish the following day at 8.20 p.m. on March 22, 2023. Udayatithi states that Navratri will begin on March 22, 2023.

Ghatasthapana Muhurt - 06:29 am to 07:32 am (on 22nd March 2023)

Duration - 01 hour 10 minutes

Chaitra Navratri 2023: Day-wise tithi

- Chaitra Navratri Day 1 (22 March)- Maa Shailputri Puja and Ghatasthapana

- Chaitra Navratri Day 2 (23 March) - Maa Brahmacharini Puja

- Chaitra Navratri Day 3 (24 March)- Maa Chandraghanta Puja

- Chaitra Navratri Day 4 (25 March)- Maa Kushmanda Puja

- Chaitra Navratri Day 5 (26 March)- Maa Skandamata Puja

- Chaitra Navratri Day 6 (27 March)- Maa Katyayani Puja

- Chaitra Navratri Day 7 (28 March)- Saptami Tithi, Maa Kalratri Puja

- Chaitra Navratri Day 8 (29 March)- Ashtami Tithi, Maa Mahagauri Puja and Mahashtami

- Chaitra Navratri Day 9 (30 March)- Navami Tithi, Maa Siddhidatri Puja, Durga Mahanavami concluding with Ram Navami on 30th March 2023.

Chaitra Navratri 2023: Puja vidhi

According to the scriptures, Navratri is considered very auspicious. These nine days are celebrated as a festival. In such a case, the beginning of Navratri between Panchakas is not a matter of much concern. It is said that it has become auspicious due to the effect of Navratri. Worshipping Maa Durga and Hanuman on this Navratri gives special results.

Chaitra Navratri 2023: Vidhi for installation of Ghatasthapana

- On the first day of Navratri, wake up early and take a bath.

- Wear clean clothes and bring a new kalash (urn) to the puja room.

- Tie a sacred red thread (kalava) around the neck of the earthen pot.

- Make sure to fill the Kalash with soil (mitti) and grains (millets).

- Pour Ganga jal (holy water) into the Kalash and offer betel nut, sandalwood, akshat, durva grass and coins.

- Place an unpeeled coconut on the top/mouth of the Kalash.

- Offer flowers, mango leaves, incense and diya to the Kalash.

- Meditate and recite the Devi mantra.

(Disclaimer: The information in this article is based on common beliefs and information. Zee News does not confirm or endorse this.)