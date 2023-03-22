Chaitra Navratri 2023 Day 1: Worshipping Maa Shailputri - All You Need To Know

Chaitra Navratri 2023: The auspicious 9-day festival of Chaitra Navratri begins today. This year in 2023, it starts on March 22 and will culminate with Ram Navami on the 30th of the same month. Across the nine days of the festival, goddess Durga in her different forms is worshipped by devotees amid much fanfare. Apart from the Chaitra Navratri which usually falls during March-April, Shardiya Navratri celebrated in September-October is huge. There are two other Navratris as well, but not as prominent - Ashada and Magha Gupt Navratri.

Chaitra Navratri 2023: Ghatasthapana Timing

Chaitra Ghatasthapana on Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Ghatasthapana Muhurat - 06:23 AM to 07:32 AM

Ghatasthapana Muhurta falls on Pratipada Tithi

Ghatasthapana Muhurta falls during Dvi-Svabhava Meena Lagna

Pratipada Tithi Begins - 10:52 PM on Mar 21, 2023

Pratipada Tithi Ends - 08:20 PM on Mar 22, 2023

Meena Lagna Begins - 06:23 AM on Mar 22, 2023

Meena Lagna Ends - 07:32 AM on Mar 22, 2023



Source: Drik Panchang

Chaitra Navratri 2023: Maa Shailputri Is Worshipped

Maa Shailputri is one of the Navadurgas and is worshipped on the first day of Navratri. Also known by the name of Sati, Parvati, Bhawani or Hemavati (daughter of Himavat - the king of Himalayas), Maa Shailputri is hailed as mother nature and prayed to for attaining spiritual awakening. There are various legends associated with her incarnation as the daughter of King Daksha Prajapati - Sati, and then later as Parvati - the daughter of king Himavat, who is the consort of Lord Shiva.

She is the daughter of the mountains and is depicted with two hands, a crescent on her forehead, a trident in her right hand and a lotus flower in her right hand respectively. She is mounted on Nandi - the bull. The day begins with her worship and because it is the Day 1 of Navratri, Ghatashthapana is first performed which includes Kalash Sthapana.

Chaitra Navratri 2023: Colour of Day 1

This year, the first day of Chaitra Navratri falls on March 22, Wednesday. The colour of day 1 is Royal blue. Royal Blue is a vivid shade of colour blue and represents richness and tranquillity. So it is considered auspicious to wear this colour during the day.

