Chaitra Navratri 2023 Day 9: Maa Siddhidatri Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat - All You Need To Know

The last day of Chaitra Navratri is celebrated as Ram Navami where devotees worship and offer prayers to Maa Siddhidatri (one of the incarnations of Maa Durga), and Lord Rama. Devotees observe fast, prepare special bhog, and practice Kanya Puja today. Ram Navami concludes the nine-day-long auspicious festival of Chaitra Navratri which started on March 22, 2023. On the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri, Maa Siddhidatri is worshipped, and one of the most prominent rituals of Navratri is Kanya Puja. Here’s all you need to know about Maa Siddhidatri.

Chaitra Navratri Day 9: Maa Siddhidatri, Navami Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat

Who Is Maa Siddhidatri?

As per Drik Panchang, at the beginning of the universe, Lord Rudra worshipped Adi-Parashakti for creation. Until then, the goddess had no form, but the Adi-Parashakti appeared in the form of Siddhidatro from the left half of Lord Shiva. Goddess Siddhidatri is worshipped on the ninth day of Navratri and governs the planet Ketu.

Maa Siddhidatri sits on a lotus (kamal), rides on a lion, and is depicted with four hands. She has Gada in one hand and chakra in the other. Lotus flowers on one hand and Shankh on the other.

She is the Goddess who possesses and bestows all types of Siddhis to her devotees. Even Lord Shiva got all Siddhis by the grace of Goddess Siddhidatri. She is worshipped by not only humans but also by other gods.

Chaitra Navratri Day 9: Significance

Maa Siddhidatri is the ninth form of Maa Durga, and her name means the one who gives us power. Devotees worship her on Maha Navami, and it is believed that she takes away ignorance from her devotees and grants them knowledge.

Chaitra Navratri 2023 Day 9: Shubh Muhurat

Chaitra Navratri Navami or Ram Navami is celebrated on March 30. On this day, Lord Rama was born during the Madhyahna period (the middle of the day).

According to Drik Panchang,

Navami tithi starts on March 29 at 9:07 pm and ends on March 30 at 11:30 pm.

Chaitra Navratri Day 9: Navami Puja Vidhi, Bhog

One of the most significant rituals performed on Navami is Kanya Puja. Devotees perform Kanya Puja also known as Kanjak on this day by inviting young girls to their homes, These girls are worshipped in the form of Maa Durga.

Devotees worship them by washing their feet, tying holy thread on their wrists, and giving them Navami prasad of halwa, puri, and black grams.

Chaitra Navratri Day 9: Powerful Mantra For Maa Siddhidatri

Om Devi Siddhidatryai Namah

Siddha Gandharva Yakshadyairasurairamarairapi

Sevyamana Sada Bhuyat Siddhida Siddhidayini

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Siddhidatri Rupena Samsthita

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah