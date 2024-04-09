Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 1: Who Is Maa Shailputri - Know Significance, Puja Samagri List And Mantras

Chaitra Navratri 2024: The auspicious 9-day festival of Chaitra Navratri begins today. This year in 2024, it starts on April 9 and will culminate with Ram Navami on the 17th of April. Across the nine days of the festival, goddess Durga in her different forms is worshipped by devotees amid much fanfare. Apart from the Chaitra Navratri which usually falls during March-April, the Shardiya Navratri celebrated in September-October is huge. There are two other Navratris as well, but not as prominent - Ashada and Magha Gupt Navratri.

Know the significance of Maa Shailputri and learn about the puja rituals, timings, and mantras for the first day of Chaitra Navratri.

Chaitra Navratri 2024: Maa Shailputri Is Worshipped On Day 1

Maa Shailputri, also known as Sati, Parvati, Bhawani, or Hemavati, is revered as the embodiment of mother nature and worshipped on the first day of Navratri. Legend has it that she is the daughter of King Daksha Prajapati and later incarnated as Parvati, the daughter of King Himavat, who is the consort of Lord Shiva.

She is known as the daughter of the mountains and is often depicted with two hands, adorned with a crescent on her forehead, holding a trident in her right hand, and a lotus flower in her left. She is typically portrayed mounted on Nandi, the bull. Worship of Maa Shailputri marks the beginning of the first day of Navratri, with Ghatashthapana being performed first, including the establishment of the Kalash.

Navratri 2024 Day 1 Puja Samagri and Timing

A kalash (copper/bronze/brass/silver). Do not use steel or plastic kalash.

Whole brown coconut with its husk

A few Mango leaves or betel leaves

Haldi

Kumkum

Chandan

Akshat

Water

Currency coins

A piece of fresh red cloth

Flowers

An earthen tray or a plate bigger than the Kalash.

Brown soil or clay

Nav Dhanya (seeds of nine different grains)

According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious Ghatasthapana ritual for Chaitra Navratri 2024 is scheduled from 6:02 am to 10:16 am on April 9. The Ghatasthapana Abhijeet Muhurat falls between 11:57 am to 12:48 pm on the same day. The Pratipada Tithi begins on April 8 at 11:50 pm and ends on April 9 at 8:30 pm. The Vaidhrti Yog starts on April 8 at 6:14 pm and ends on April 9 at 2:18 pm. These timings are crucial for initiating the Navratri festivities.

Navratri 2024 Day 1: Mantras and Stuti To Chant

1) Om Devi Shailaputryai Namah

2) Vande Vanchhitalabhaya Chandrardhakritashekharam

Vrisharudham Shuladharam Shailaputrim Yashasvinim

3) Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Shailaputri Rupena Samsthita

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)