Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 3: Who is Maa Chandraghanta? Shubh Muhurat, And Mantras - All You Need To Know

The nine-day-long Hindu festival of Chaitra Navratri started on April 9, 2024, and will end on Ram Navmi which will be witnessed on April 17. Different forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped during these nine days. While Maa Shailputri is worshipped on day one, Maa Brahmacharini is worshipped on day two, Maa Chandraghanta is worshipped on day three. On Chaitra Navratri day three, the devotees should wear yellow-coloured clothes and worship Maa Chandraghanta in 2024. Devotees keep fast during these nine days and offer prayers to different forms of Goddess Durga.

Who Is Maa Chandraghanta?

As per Drik Panchang, Goddess Chandraghanta is the married form of Goddess Parvati. It is believed that the planet ‘Shukra’ is governed by Goddess Chandraghanta. Goddess Chandraghanta mounts on the tigress. She wears the semi-circular moon (Chandra) on her forehead. The half-moon on her forehead looks like the bell (Ghanta) and because of that, she is known as Chandra-Ghanta.

Goddess Chandraghanta is depicted with ten hands, where she carries Trishul, Gada, Sword, and Kamandal in her four left hands and keeps the fifth left hand in Varada Mudra. She carries the lotus flower, Arrow, Dhanush, and Japa Mala in her four right hands and keeps the fifth right hand in Abhaya Mudra. This form of Goddess Parvati is peaceful and for the welfare of her devotees.

Navratri 2024 Day 3 Timing

According to the Drik Panchang, the Tritiya Tithi is in effect on April 11 up to 03:03 PM. Ayushmana Yoga upto 4:30 am on Friday.

Chaitra Navratri 2024: Powerful Mantras For Maa Chandraghanta

ॐ देवी चन्द्रघण्टायै नमः॥

Om Devi Chandraghantayai Namah



पिण्डज प्रवरारूढा चण्डकोपास्त्रकैर्युता।

प्रसादं तनुते मह्यम् चन्द्रघण्टेति विश्रुता॥

Pindaj Pravrarudha Chandkpasrkaryuta Prasidam Tanute Mahyam Chandraghanteti Vishruta



या देवी सर्वभूतेषु माँ चन्द्रघण्टा रूपेण संस्थिता।

नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Chandraghanta Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥

