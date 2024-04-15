Chaitra Navratri, a nine-day celebration in India, is dedicated to honouring the Hindu goddess Durga. This festival takes place during the Hindu month of Chaitra, which typically falls in March or April in the Gregorian calendar. One of the significant aspects of Chaitra Navratri is the worship of Kalaratri, the seventh manifestation of Maa Durga, on its seventh day. Kalaratri, meaning "the one who is black as night," symbolizes the goddess's fierce and powerful nature, destroying ignorance and darkness.

Chaitra Navratri: Worshipping Maa Kalratri

The seventh day of Chaitra Navratri, known as "Saptami," marks the culmination of the festival. Devotees pay homage to Goddess Kalratri on this day through special puja rituals, seeking her blessings for courage and strength. Blue is the auspicious colour associated with the seventh day of Navratri.

On this day, worshippers revere Goddess Kalratri, also known as Kalika, Shubhankari, and Kali Maa, the seventh incarnation of Goddess Durga. She is revered as one of the most potent manifestations of the goddess, symbolizing strength and power. The name Kalratri translates to "the one who is dark as night," reflecting her formidable appearance and symbolic representation of omnipotence.

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 7: Shubh Muhurat

The seventh day, or Saptami, of Chaitra Navratri 2024 begins at 11:44 am and concludes the following day, 15th April, at 12:11 pm.

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 7: Puja Vidhi

During the worship of Goddess Kalratri, jaggery or dishes made from jaggery are offered as prasad. Devotees also perform the "sringar" ceremony, adorning the goddess with items like sindoor, kajal, comb, hair oil, shampoo, nail polish, and lipstick, among others.

Chaitra Navratri Day 7: Maa Kaalratri Mantras and Stuti

ॐ देवी कालरात्र्यै नमः

(Om Devi Kalaratryai Namah)

ॐ जयंती मंगला काली भद्रकाली कपलिनी

(Om Jayanti Mangala Kali Bhadrakali Kapalini)

सर्वमंगला मंगलये शिवे सर्वार्थ साधिके शरण्ये त्रयम्बके गौरी नारायणी नमोस्तुते

(Sarvamangala Mangalye Shive Sarvartha Sadhike Sharanye Trayambake Gauri Narayani Namostute)

