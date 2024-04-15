Advertisement
NewsLifestyleCulture
NAVRATRI 2024

Chaitra Navratri 2024, Day 7: Who is Maa Kalaratri? Seek goddess Durga's Blessings And Power- Know Puja Muhurat, Rituals, Mantras

Navratri 2024: On 7th day of Navratri, devotees venerate Goddess Kaalratri, renowned for being the vanquisher of demons Chanda, Munda and Raktabeej. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Tanya Dutt|Last Updated: Apr 15, 2024, 05:30 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Maa Kaalratri is worshipped on Day 7 of Navratri
  • The colour of the seventh day of Navratri is blue
  • Chaitra Navratri will conclude on April 17 with Ram Navami
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Chaitra Navratri 2024, Day 7: Who is Maa Kalaratri? Seek goddess Durga's Blessings And Power- Know Puja Muhurat, Rituals, Mantras The colour for the seventh day of Navratri is blue

Chaitra Navratri, a nine-day celebration in India, is dedicated to honouring the Hindu goddess Durga. This festival takes place during the Hindu month of Chaitra, which typically falls in March or April in the Gregorian calendar. One of the significant aspects of Chaitra Navratri is the worship of Kalaratri, the seventh manifestation of Maa Durga, on its seventh day. Kalaratri, meaning "the one who is black as night," symbolizes the goddess's fierce and powerful nature, destroying ignorance and darkness.

Chaitra Navratri: Worshipping Maa Kalratri

The seventh day of Chaitra Navratri, known as "Saptami," marks the culmination of the festival. Devotees pay homage to Goddess Kalratri on this day through special puja rituals, seeking her blessings for courage and strength. Blue is the auspicious colour associated with the seventh day of Navratri.

On this day, worshippers revere Goddess Kalratri, also known as Kalika, Shubhankari, and Kali Maa, the seventh incarnation of Goddess Durga. She is revered as one of the most potent manifestations of the goddess, symbolizing strength and power. The name Kalratri translates to "the one who is dark as night," reflecting her formidable appearance and symbolic representation of omnipotence.

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 7: Shubh Muhurat

The seventh day, or Saptami, of Chaitra Navratri 2024 begins at 11:44 am and concludes the following day, 15th April, at 12:11 pm.

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 7: Puja Vidhi

During the worship of Goddess Kalratri, jaggery or dishes made from jaggery are offered as prasad. Devotees also perform the "sringar" ceremony, adorning the goddess with items like sindoor, kajal, comb, hair oil, shampoo, nail polish, and lipstick, among others.

Chaitra Navratri Day 7: Maa Kaalratri Mantras and Stuti

ॐ देवी कालरात्र्यै नमः

(Om Devi Kalaratryai Namah)

ॐ जयंती मंगला काली भद्रकाली कपलिनी

(Om Jayanti Mangala Kali Bhadrakali Kapalini)

सर्वमंगला मंगलये शिवे सर्वार्थ साधिके शरण्ये त्रयम्बके गौरी नारायणी नमोस्तुते

(Sarvamangala Mangalye Shive Sarvartha Sadhike Sharanye Trayambake Gauri Narayani Namostute)

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA
Countdown to Iran-Israel war begins
DNA
Which party will the country's Muslims support in the Lok Sabha elections?
DNA
Preparations continue in Ayodhya Ram temple for Ram Navami
DNA Video
DNA: Cong stands with anti-national forces, says Modi
DNA Video
DNA: Historic 'Surya Tilak' Of Ramlalla On Ram Navami
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan Army attack on police station
DNA Video
DNA: How did Bengaluru blast terrorists reach Bengal?
DNA Video
DNA: Shocking report on govt doctor's prescription
DNA Video
DNA: Will it be mandatory for children to also wear helmets?
DNA Video
DNA: Israeli strike kills three sons of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh