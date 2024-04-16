Chaitra Navratri Day 8 Maha Ashtami: Who Is Maa Mahagauri? Kanya Pujan Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And Mantras To Chant

Chaitra Durga Ashtami, also known as Mahasthami, holds significant importance in Hindu tradition, especially during the Navratri celebration. Ashtami, the eighth day of Chaitra Navratri, is dedicated to Goddess Mahagauri, as each day of the festival is associated with a different deity. Hindu mythology describes Goddess Mahagauri as exceptionally bright and attractive, hence the name Gauri.

A key aspect of Navratri is the Kanya Puja ritual, where girls are revered as embodiments of Goddess Durga in her various forms. This ceremony, typically performed on the eighth or ninth day of Navratri, symbolizes the purity and innocence associated with children, devoid of any evil attributes.

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Ashtami: Maa Mahagauri

During Chaitra Navratri 2024, on Ashtami, devotees worship Maa Mahagauri and offer her offerings such as jaggery, mogra flowers, and beauty items (Shringar). Goddess Mahagauri, honoured on the eighth day of Navratri, is believed to bestow kindness and serenity upon her devotees. Worshipping her is also seen as a means to seek forgiveness for past misdeeds and negative karma.

Chaitra Navratri Ashtami 2024: Shubh Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the Ashtami Tithi for Chaitra Navratri 2024 begins at 12:11 on April 15, 2024, and ends at 13:23 on April 16, 2024.

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Ashtami: Puja Vidhi

The puja vidhi or puja steps should be as follows:

- Wake up early

- Clean your house and the temple and the puja area

- Take a bath and wear clean clothes

- Place the idols of Shiva and Mahagauri and worship them

- The puja must start by offering flowers to the Gods and Goddesses

- Then offer jaggery and gangajal

- Light diyas and perform aarti

- During the evening, recite the Navratri 8th Mahagauri day Katha

- After the puja, distribute the offerings to everyone

- Perform Ashtami Kanya Pujan ritual

- If you are observing fast then you can have fruits and milk-based products like curd and milk as your meal for the day.

Chaitra Navratri Day 8 Ashtami: Chant Maa Mahagauri Mantras

ॐ देवी महागौर्यै नमः

(Om Devi Mahagauryai Namah)

श्री स्वच्छ ह्री वर्दायै नमः

(Shree Clean Hree Vardayai Namah)

श्वेते वृषेशमरुध श्वेताम्बरधर शुचिः, महागौरी शुभम दादयन महादेव प्रमोड्डा

(Shwete Vrisheshmarudha Shwetambardhara Shuchih, Mahagauri Shubham Dadyan Mahadev Pramodda)

