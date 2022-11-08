Chandra Grahan 2022: Powerful mantras to chant during the LAST Lunar Eclipse of 2022

Lunar Eclipse 2022 Mantras: The occurrence of an eclipse is seen as unlucky in religious traditions. Therefore, it is forbidden to perform any kind of auspicious activity during this time. Humankind and animals are not immune from the effects of an eclipse. On November 8, 2022, the second and last lunar eclipse of the year will take place. Only on the full moon day of any month can a lunar eclipse take place.

Numerous activities are forbidden during an eclipse according to astrology. It is best to focus solely on God at this time. According to astrology, there are several magical and powerful mantras that, when chanted, can solve all your difficulties.

Chant these mantras during the Chandra Grahan 2022,

1. ॐ ह्लीं बगलामुखी देव्यै सर्व दुष्टानाम वाचं मुखं पदम् स्तम्भय जिह्वाम कीलय-कीलय बुद्धिम विनाशाय ह्लीं ॐ नम:

It is best to chant Baglamukhi Mantra for salvation.

2. ॐ ह्लीं बगलामुखी सर्वदुष्टानां वाचं मुखं पदं स्तंभय जिह्ववां कीलय बुद्धि विनाशय ह्लीं ओम् स्वाहा।

If you are stuck in a legal case, then chanting this mantra is the best way.

3. ॐ श्रीं ह्रीं क्लीं ऐं ॐ स्वाहा:

Chanting done during the eclipse is heard sooner. Similarly, chanting this mantra will please Lakshmi Ji, the goddess of wealth.

4. ॐ ह्लीं दुं दुर्गाय: नम:

Speech is improved if this mantra is chanted during the lunar eclipse.

5. ॐ शीतांशु, विभांशु अमृतांशु नम:

Chant these mantras with mental peace during the lunar eclipse.

(Disclaimer: The information in this article is based on general information. Zee News does not confirm or endorse this.)