Chandra Grahan 2023 In India Today: Essential Tips For Pregnant Women To Keep In Mind During Lunar Eclipse

With the lunar eclipse in India set to occur on October 28 at 11:30 pm, it is important to understand the meaning and importance of the preceding Sutak period. Lasting approximately nine hours before the eclipse itself, this period holds a special place in traditional beliefs and practices. It is based on the concept that during a lunar eclipse, the Moon undergoes a period of upheaval, and negative energies come to the forefront.

To maintain safety and harmony, certain customs are observed, with particular attention given to the well-being of pregnant women.

Celebrity astrologer Parduman Suri shares why temples close their doors during the Sutak period and the specific precautions that pregnant women should take.

Understanding the Sutak Period and Lunar Eclipses

The lunar eclipse in Delhi is anticipated to end at 2:22 am, lasting for approximately one hour and sixteen minutes. The Sutak period commences precisely nine hours before the eclipse and advises against engaging in any form of worship, whether at temples or in one's home. This practice is deeply rooted in ancient scriptures and is intended to shield individuals from the influence of negative forces.

Pregnant women, in particular, are urged to exercise caution during this time. Partaking in specific activities during the eclipse can potentially pose risks to the developing baby and have a detrimental impact on the child's cognitive development. As a result, it has become customary to close temple doors shortly before the onset of the Sutak period.

Here are some essential recommendations to adhere to:

1. Avoid Worship: It is advisable to abstain from all forms of religious rituals or worship during the Sutak period.

2. Dietary Precautions: In preparation for the eclipse, incorporating basil leaves into the family's meals is recommended, and if possible, it is suggested to avoid eating during the eclipse.

3. Bhajan and Kirtan: Participation in devotional singing and chanting should be avoided during the Sutak period.

4. Post-Eclipse Routine: Following the eclipse's conclusion, it is advisable to take a bath before consuming any food.

5. Tulsi Plant: It is advisable not to touch the Tulsi plant during the Sutak period.

6. Purification and Cleansing: After the lunar eclipse concludes, it is recommended to don clean attire following a morning bath and purify the home's temple and idols with Ganga water.

7. Dietary Considerations: Consuming food during an eclipse is believed to disrupt the body's energy and chakras. On the day of a lunar eclipse, opt for light and nutritious foods such as fresh fruits, coconut water, and anti-inflammatory options. Avoid non-vegetarian dishes, alcohol, and tobacco.

8. Eye Protection: It is crucial never to observe a lunar eclipse with the naked eye. Employing suitable eyewear is essential to safeguard your vision.

The belief in the significance of these practices during a lunar eclipse is deeply woven into the fabric of Indian culture and spirituality. Whether you are expecting or not, adhering to these guidelines during the Sutak period is a way to pay homage to age-old traditions and ensure your well-being during this celestial event.

