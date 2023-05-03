Chandra Grahan 2023: Year's First Lunar Eclipse On May 5; Check Timings, When And How To Watch

Come May 5 and the year's first lunar eclipse will take place. On Friday, May 5, 2023, a penumbral lunar eclipse will begin at around 8.45 pm. Last month, on April 20, the exceptionally rare hybrid solar eclipse wowed stargazers. It was the first eclipse of the year and now it's the time for the second one - a lunar eclipse. While the hybrid solar eclipse was visible only in a few parts of the world, this lunar eclipse will be visible to a major part of the globe.

Lunar Eclipse 2023: Date And Time

First Contact with the Penumbra: 8:45 PM, May 5

Maximum of Lunar Eclipse: 10:53 PM

Last Contact with the Penumbra: 1 AM, May 6

(Source: Drik Panchang)

Lunar Eclipse 2023: When And Where To Watch

In case of clear skies and good weather, the eclipse will be visible from India. Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean and Antarctic will also be able to witness the eclipse. From 8.45 pm, skygazers can watch the eclipse but because of its subtle effect, it might be difficult to decipher with naked eye. Unlike solar eclipses, lunar eclipses can be seen directly. But if you are using telescope or binoculars, use appropriate solar filters to protect your eyes.

While the eclipse will be visible from India, you can livestream it from different YouTube channels as well.

What Is Lunar Eclipse And When Does It Occur?

According to NASA, "Lunar eclipses occur at the full moon phase. When Earth is positioned precisely between the Moon and Sun, Earth’s shadow falls upon the surface of the Moon, dimming it and sometimes turning the lunar surface a striking red over the course of a few hours. Each lunar eclipse is visible from half of Earth."

Different Types Of Lunar Eclipses

1. Total Lunar Eclipse

A total lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth totally blocks the Sun's light from reaching the Moon. This makes the Moon appear as reddish brown in colour.

2. Partial Lunar Eclipse

A partial eclipse occurs when the Moon passes through only part of Earth's umbra. The shadow grows and then recedes without ever totally covering the Moon.

3. Penumbral Lunar Eclipse

According to NASA, a penumbral eclipse happens when the Moon travels through Earth’s penumbra, or the faint outer part of its shadow. The Moon dims so slightly that it can be difficult to notice. So unless you know a penumbral eclipse is happening, you might miss it. The eclipse of May 5 is a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse.