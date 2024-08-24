Chappan Bhog On Janmashtami 2024: Why Lord Krishna Is Offered 56 Dishes – The Tradition Explained

Janmashtami holds a lot of importance in Hindu culture as it commemorates the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna and is celebrated by Krishna devotees from all over the world. The devotees prepare 56 food items consisting of numerous drinks, cereal, fruits, dry fruits, and sweets to offer Lord Krishna as Bhog generally known as Chappan Bhog. The efforts and love devotees put in preparing these 56 items show their immense devotion towards Lord Krishna.

What is Chappan Bhog?

Chappan Bhog is a sacred platter of sattvic foods presented to Lord Krishna during Janmashtami. This unique assortment includes dishes that encompass all five tastes—sweet, sour, spicy, salty, and bitter—along with umami, creating a well-balanced and divine feast.

Significance of Chappan Bhog in Janmashtami

It is said that one day Lord Indra, the god of rain and thunder started incessant rainfall due to his ire in Gokul, the native village of Lord Krishna causing floods and destruction. To protect the population Lord Krishna held the entire Govardhan Mountain on the tip of his small finger and provided shelter to everyone.

People believed that he held the mountain for 7 days which is truly a miracle that is remembered even today. Lord Indra in the end finally surrendered his ego at Lord Krishna’s feet and the life gets back to normal in Gokul. As Krishna missed his 8 daily meals for 7 days, the villagers out of gratefulness and love promised to offer him a feast of 56 items. Since then, 56 food items become favorable to appease deities for ages.

Listed Below are 56 Food Items Included In the Chappan Bhog

Sweets

Makkhan mishri, Kheer, Rasgulla, Jalebi, Rabri, Malpua, mohanbhog, Moong dal ka halwa, Ghewar, Peda, Jeera ladoo, Panchamrit, Shakkarpaara, Honey, Sweet Rice

Dry Fruits

Cashews, Almonds, Pistachios, Elaichi, Supaari, Saunf, Paan

Savoury

Mathri, Chutney, Murabba, Pakoda, Saag, Curd, Rice, Dal, Kadi, Chila, Papad, Khichadi, Brinjal, Bottle gourd, Poori, Tikkis, Dalia, Ghee, Butter, Malai, Kachori, Roti, Channa, Bhujia

Fruits

Mango, Banana, Grapes, Apple, Plum, Raisins

Drinks

Coconut water, Almond milk, Butter Milk, Shikanji





