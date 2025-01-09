Check The Hidden Impact Of Hanging Clothes Behind Doors, According To Vastu

In a country like India, astrology and vastu plays an important role in understanding the energies that affect our lives. From planetary movements to the paint of our room, we rely on the occult science but, as soon as we enter the house, we change our clothes and hang them behind doors without thinking much, or thinking anything. Whether we have come from an office or a party, we tend to hang the clothes to let the air out before washing, without realizing the impact they can create on our lives.

Every individual we meet and place we visit carries an aura and energy with them that influences our energy. Our clothes not only cover our bodies but also absorb the energies present in the environment. These energies affect us in more ways than we know, and ultimately, our homes when we put our clothes behind the doors. Hence, it is important to understand how to store them.

Clothes: Energy-Absorbing Agents

According to occult science, not only people but every object exerts energy. Throughout the day, we visit various places and engage with people, each with a different energy and aura. It can be busy offices, a crowded market, a social meeting, or just a casual party in a cafe. Our clothes work as good conductors of energy, absorbing vibrations and energies around us. After coming home, when we change and hang clothes behind doors, we unintentionally trap these energies in our personal space and rooms. With time, these energies cumulate and can lead to discomfort in the home, affecting the mood of the entire household.

This can be avoided, to maintain harmony and peace, Vastu suggests shared by Dr. Rashi Gupta Virmani, Astrologer and Vastu Consultant:

1. Avoid leaving clothes hanging behind doors: While hanging clothes behind doors is the most convenient thing to do, it comes with cons, to avoid them, use door hooks in designated open areas like the balcony, terrace, or a store room with proper vantilation. By doing this, you are letting the energies flow in the universe and not confide in your personal space.

2. Preserving Positivity: It is important to keep the negative energies away, but it is more important to keep the positive ones closer. Clothes worn during the pooja, havan, temple visits, and even meditation sessions often carry positive energies. Avoid washing these clothes as soon as you change out of them. Preserve these energies by keeping these clothes at a clean area of your home or even your almirah can allow the flow of positive energy, enhancing and uplifting the calmness of your home.



In conclusion, being conscious of the energy our clothes carry and the spaces we choose to store them in can transform the atmosphere of our homes. By allowing negative energies to dissipate and nurturing positive vibrations, we create a sanctuary that supports well-being and tranquility. So next time you return home, consider where you hang your clothes and how it might be influencing the energy around you.