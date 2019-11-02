Chhath 2019: Sunset, Sunrise timings in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi: Today is the third day of the widely celebrated festival, Chhath. The four-day-long festival commenced on October 31 and will go on till November 3. It is majorly celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand and various parts of Uttar Pradesh.

During Chhath, the devotees worship the Sun god and his sister Shashti Devi, also known as Chhathi Maiya. The festival involves bathing in the holy river, fasting without even consuming water. The people who observe Chhath offer prasad to the setting and rising sun.

The prasad comprises of sweets, kheer, thekua, rice laddu and fruits. Here are the important sunrise and sunset timings.

Sunrise and Sunset timings today in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh:

Chhath Puja Date: November 1

Bihar:

Sunrise: 5:57 am

Sunset: 5:08 pm

Uttar Pradesh:

COMMENT

Sunrise: 6:05 am

Sunset: 5:17 pm

