Chhath Puja 2019: The auspicious four-day festival begins today

New Delhi: The four-day long Chhath Puja begins today, that is October 31, 2019. The festival is majorly celebrated in the states of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and in parts of Nepal. To thank the Sun Lord for sustaining life on Earth, women observe fast, offer their prayers and conclude the puja by worshipping Chhati Maiyya.

Chhath Puja is believed to be the only Vedic festival dedicated to Surya (the Sun God).

Since the main puja revolves around the Sun God, the sunrise and sunset timings are crucial

According to Drikpanchang.com, here are sunrise and sunset timings for November 2, Saturday:

Chhath Puja on Saturday, November 2, 2019

Sunrise on Chhath Puja Day - 06:33 AM

Sunset on Chhath Puja Day - 05:35 PM

Shashthi Tithi Begins - 12:51 AM on Nov 02, 2019

Shashthi Tithi Ends - 01:31 AM on Nov 03, 2019

The festival is spread across four days, beginning with Chaturthi and concluding with Saptami. The main day of the festival includes Chhath Pujan and Sandhya Arghya on Shashti which is on November 2 this year. Also, the festivities conclude on Saptami with Usha Arghya on November 3.

Here's wishing one and all a very Happy Chhath Puja!