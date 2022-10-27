Chhath Puja 2022: 10 things you need to know about the festival

New Delhi: Chhath Puja is one of the biggest festivals of Bihar and is also celebrated in the states like Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand. The festival is all about rituals, and worshiping the Hindu Sun God for a period of four days. During these four days, most devotees observe fast.

As per the traditions, the festival is observed twice a year. While Kartik Chhath is performed in the month of October-November, Chaiti Chhath is celebrated in the early months of summer. This year, Chhath Puja will be celebrated from 28 to 31 October. According to the Hindu calendar, it falls on the sixth day of the Karthik month.

Here is all that you might not know about Chhath Puja:

The festival is celebrated to worship the Hindu God Sun. The one who observes a fast during chhath is called vrati. Chhath sees devotees praying at the riverbank during sunrise and sunset. During this time, the solar energy has lowest level of ultraviolet radiations. The first day is referred as nahai khai. It starts by taking a dip in holy Ganges and worshiping the Sun God. Later, kaddu-bhaat (pumpkin curry and rice) along with channa dal is cooked and consumed. On the first day, devotees are not allowed to eat anything except the morning meal and it is continued until the next day's evening (kharna) when they eat kheer, chapatis and fruits. The second day is referred as Lohand. The third day is called pehla argha/sandhya argha. On this day, people observe fast and do not eat anything for the whole day. The sun is worshiped and argha is offered in the evening. The final day - doosra argha/suryoday argha – witnessed devotees giving argha and worshiping the sun early in the morning. Afterwards, devotees break their fast (paran) by consuming the Chhath Prasad including kheer, sweets, thekua and fruits. Rice, wheat, fresh fruits, dry fruits, coconut, nuts, jaggery and dollops of ghee go are used to prepared traditional chhath meals as well as Chhath Prasad. Onion and garlic is neither cooked nor eaten during these four days. Meals, especially the Chhath Prasad, are prepared strictly without onion, garlic and salt. The festival also celebrates the new harvest and Surya Devta is offered fruits and food prepared using the fresh harvest.

Happy Chhath Puja to all!