Chhath Puja 2023: When Is Sandhya Arghya? Know Date, Shubh Muhurat And Significance Of Auspicious Festival

Chhath Puja, a venerable celebration rooted in Vedic traditions, transcends regional boundaries, captivating devotees from various communities. As we approach the auspicious occasion on November 18th, it's essential to delve into the profound significance of Chhath Puja and understand the guidelines for a meaningful observance, ensuring a spiritually enriching experience.

Astrologer Parduman Suri shares guidelines for a meaningful observance for Chhath puja fasting.

Let's explore the rituals, historical context, and special considerations that make Chhath Puja a cherished festival.

Chhath Puja Dates and Rituals

- November 17: Nahay-Khay with sunrise at 6:45 AM and sunset at 5:27 PM.

- November 18: Kharna with sunrise at 6:46 AM and sunset at 5:26 PM.

- November 19: Evening Arghya time at sunset (5:26 PM), a crucial day where devotees offer arghya to the setting sun, followed by arranging fruits, thekua, rice laddoos, etc., in the arghya basket.

- November 20: Sunrise at 6:47 AM marks the conclusion of the Chhath festival, with devotees offering arghya to the rising sun, concluding their 36-hour fast.

Chhath Puja: Understanding the Significance

Chhath Puja holds deep roots in Vedic practices, with Chhath Devi, the daughter of Lord Surya, symbolizing the holistic connection with the cosmos. The festival, extending beyond Bihar, emphasizes the acquisition of progeny and the overall well-being of children. Astrologer Parduman notes that the Puja begins on November 18th at 9:19 AM, culminating in the fast-breaking ceremony on November 20th. During this period, adhering to dietary restrictions, including abstaining from onions, garlic, and alcohol, is crucial for devotees seeking the fulfillment of their desires.

Important Things To Carry for Observance

1. Utensils: Choose auspicious materials such as clay, gold, and copper for utensils, avoiding silver, iron, steel, and plastic during the Puja.

2. Mat and Posture: Women observing the fast should lie on a kusha mat on the ground throughout the duration of the fast, fostering a connection with the earth.

3. Nahay Khay Tradition: Devotees are encouraged to follow the Nahay Khay tradition, bathing in rivers and donning new clothes, symbolizing purity and renewal.

Historical Significance of Chhath Puja

Chhath Puja's historical roots trace back to Vedic times, with sages practicing fasting and worship using Rigvedic mantras. Draupadi's observance of the Chhath fast during the Mahabharata era is a testament to the potency of this ritual in fulfilling wishes. Folk traditions highlight the sibling relationship between Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya, amplifying the auspiciousness of sun worship during Chhath.

By adhering to these customs, we not only honor tradition but also enhance the likelihood of realizing our aspirations for progeny and ensuring the well-being of our children. May this Chhath Puja bring joy, prosperity, and spiritual fulfillment to all devotees.